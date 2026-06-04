US-China Board of Trade: Trump administration looks for public discuss promoting well balanced, mutual trade with Beijing

Summary The Trump Administration is developing a US-China Board of Trade to enhance bilateral sell non-sensitive items, starting a public remark procedure on a system to promote well balanced and mutual trade with China. The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) revealed the advancement of this brand-new government-to-government system, planned to handle bilateral trade in between the United States and China on a continuous basis. ANI Trump Administration looks for public discuss promoting well balanced, mutual trade with China under proposed Board of Trade Washington: The Trump administration is developing a US-China Board of Trade to optimise bilateral sell non-sensitive items, starting a public remark procedure on a system to promote well balanced and mutual trade with China. The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) revealed the advancement of this brand-new government-to-government system, planned to handle bilateral trade in between the United States and China on a continuous basis and think about specific tariff adjustments in between the nations. “While robust tariffs remain in place to combat China’s unfair trading practices and defend US interests, going forward, seeking balanced trade with China in key sectors and products can bring stability to this economic relationship,” USTR stated on X. — USTradeRep (@USTradeRep)

According to USTR, public remarks are being looked for on particular kinds of non-sensitive items that might possibly take advantage of tariff adjustments on each side. The due date for submission of remarks is July 10, 2026, and any counterclaims or actions to those remarks might be sent to a different public docket by July 27, 2026.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the United States and China have established a Board of Trade to ensure that trade with China is more balanced and beneficial for Americans,” stated Ambassador Greer.

“The Trump Administration will work with stakeholders to identify non-sensitive goods trade that can deliver results for American farmers, ranchers, fishermen, small businesses, manufacturers, and workers,” Greer stated, while including, “We welcome comments from interested parties on effective ways to facilitate mutually beneficial trade with China while continuing to use tariffs to defend American economic and national security and promote balanced and reciprocal trade.”

A Federal Register notification detailed that the US-China Board of Trade will work as an “adapter” system to promote reciprocity, sturdiness, and balance in the trade relationship.

“As long as China maintains its non-market policies and practices and refuses to provide reciprocal treatment to US exports–such as disregard for intellectual property rights, subsidies and other industrial policies creating systemic overcapacity and overproduction in industrial sectors, diverse and deeply entrenched market access barriers, and lack of regulatory transparency–the United States likely will continue to rely on tariffs and other tools to manage trade with China,” the Federal Register notification stated.

“However, through the US-China Board of Trade, the United States and China will consider tariff modifications on imports of an equal value of non-sensitive goods from each side, while monitoring and evaluating outcomes over time,” the notification included.

Under this technique, each side would determine non-sensitive items and pertain to an arrangement to customize particular non-MFN tariffs enforced by the opposite. The United States imagines that extra tariffs enforced through particular United States authorities might be positively customized as an outcome of the settlements, offered that any adjustments would not contravene United States law or financial or nationwide security interests.

The Federal Register discover additional kept in mind that “Meanwhile, China would be expected to modify tariffs that it has imposed on the United States. If such an arrangement can be negotiated successfully, the United States can monitor and evaluate certain US-China trade flows based on a fixed amount of trade.”

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