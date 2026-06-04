More young boys play chess than women: Bibisara Assaubayeva highlights gender space in chess training

< img src ="https://static.toiimg.com/thumb/msid-131474464,imgsize-51584,width-400,height-225,resizemode-4/131474464.jpg" alt="More boys play chess than girls: Bibisara Assaubayeva highlights gender gap in chess coaching" title ="Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva, a three-time Women's World Blitz champion, believes more boys playing chess and coaches focusing on them contribute to the gender gap in the sport.(Photo /Norway Chess)" decoding ="async" fetchpriority="high">

Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva, a three-time Women’s World Blitz champ, thinks more young boys playing chess and coaches concentrating on them add to the gender space in the sport. (Photo/ Norway Chess)

OSLO: Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan feels that though females chess gamers in basic suffered due to absence of self-belief, the crucial factor for the qualitative distinction in between male and female gamers is most likely something else entirely.The three-time Women’s World Blitz champ, world No. 4, informed TOI that more young boys played the 64-square video game than the women. “That and coaches normally focusing more on the kids likewise makes it harder for women. More so to be a leading gamer.”

The 22-year-old most likely can not grumble from not being assisted by males. Her buddy Javokhir Sindarov, who will challenge D Gukesh for the world crown, is here to assist her. Plus, she has actually likewise gotten assistance from his coach and IM Roman Vidonyak.Bibisara likewise got a taste of top-level chess when she bet strong male gamers in the Las Vegas leg of the Freestyle trip in 2015. She lost 6 of her 7 video games, drawing just with Sindarov.

Do you think that male gamers get more attention from coaches than female gamers?