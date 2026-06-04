Apple’s Cheaper, Lighter Vision Pro Successor May Not Launch Until 2028|Image: Apple

Apple is continuing deal with a less expensive and lighter follower to its Vision Pro headset, however the next-generation gadget is not likely to get here before late 2028 or 2029.

According to Mac Rumours, Apple is still checking out a follow-up to the Vision Pro, which debuted as the business’s premium mixed-reality headset.

The task appears to be on a longer timeline as Apple works to resolve 2 essential obstacles: minimizing the gadget’s weight and decreasing its cost.

According to Mac Rumours, Apple requires to establish a slimmer style for the Vision Pro, which presently brings a price of USD 3,499, before it can make a significant go back to the classification.

According to the reports acquired by Mac Rumours, the headset organization is basically “on ice” up until those objectives are attained. The prepared Vision Pro follower stands out from the long-rumoured “Vision Air.” That task was supposedly cancelled in 2015.

While deal with a future Vision headset continues, Apple’s instant attention has actually supposedly moved to wise glasses.

According To Mac Rumours, the business’s wise glasses effort has actually ended up being a main focus, with previous members of the Vision Products Group reassigned to that effort.

According to the report, Apple is now targeting “late 2027” for the release of its very first wise glasses.

The most recent upgrade follows Apple’s refresh of the Vision Pro lineup in October 2025, when the business presented an upgraded variation of the headset powered by its M5 chip.