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Shalini Kondepudi: Sing Geetham differs from anything Indian movie theater has actually tried before

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Leslie Atkins
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04 Jun 2026, 4:00 am

Famous filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, understood for directing well-known movies throughout Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English, is all set to return with his newest endeavor, Sing GeethamConsidered among the most flexible directors in Indian movie theater, the 94-year-old filmmaker is now bringing audiences a special musical.

Produced by Kalki 2898 ADVERTISEMENT director Nag Ashwin under the distinguished Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema banners, Sing Geetham functions beginners Ayaan and Ahalya as the lead, and includes actor-writer Shalini Kondepudi as the villain. The movie is arranged for release on June 11.

“When they informed me it was a Singeetham sir movie, I instantly accepted audition, no matter the function,” states Shalini, including, “A month after the audition, they settled me for a strong bad guy character that has lots of tones.”

Reasonably brand-new as a starlet, Shalini has actually currently made a mark as an author. She composed the story for My Dear Dongawhich premiered on Aha OTT, and likewise acted in the movie. She later on appeared in movies such as Subham and Jayamma Panchayati“I have actually constantly had an interest in composing. In addition to acting, I wish to continue composing and ultimately direct movies also,” states Shalini.

Explaining Sing Geetham as a totally distinct cinematic experience, Shalini states, “Everything in this film is musical. Every star needed to sing, a minimum of to some degree. We went through a number of workshops to prepare ourselves for the movie.”

Shalini states that the most significant obstacle of becoming part of a musical was providing the discussions. “In a routine movie, discussions are spoken. Here, discussions are sung. When we sing, our voice works in a different way than when we speak. In this movie, we needed to carry out discussions as tunes, which was exceptionally difficult,” she stated.

Exposing that the filmmaker had the concept about Sing Geetham almost 4 years back, Shalini states, “Singeetham sir himself discussed that he developed this story around 40 years back. What is impressive is that the principle still feels fresh and appropriate today. Absolutely nothing like this has actually been tried in Indian movie theater before.” She explains that the teaser and the just recently launched tune would have offered the audience a look into the movie’s uncommon world. “People might have comprehended the movie’s tone from the marketing product. Why does everybody interact through tunes, and the factor behind it will just be exposed when audiences view the movie in theatres.”

Shalini likewise shares that, despite the fact that the famous filmmaker wasn’t constantly present on set due to his age, he stayed deeply associated with the filmmaking procedure. “Every scene and every information was performed under his guidance. He kept track of whatever by means of live feeds and taped video footage, and directed the group throughout. The movie has actually been made completely according to his vision. Working under his instructions is something I think about an opportunity,” states the star.

Embed in the imaginary town of Kuberapuram, Sing Geetham is billed to be a totally initial movie, and Shalini vouches for the very same. “We had no cinematic recommendations while making it. Our only recommendations were Singeetham sir’s creativity and Nag Ashwin’s vision. This is the very first musical of its kind in Indian movie theater. Like Singeetham sir’s previous movies, it will use a really special cinematic experience,” states Shalini, who likewise offers us a look of her character. “If you observe Singeetham sir’s movies, every character serves a function. The bad guy function I play is similarly crucial and extremely amusing. She is somebody identified to accomplish what she desires and thinks her point of view alone is right,” shares the star, including, “Opportunities to depict such functions are uncommon, and I feel lucky to be part of this movie.”

Applauding music director Devi Sri Prasad for bringing the movie’s special principle to life, she states, “DSP sir has actually provided amazing music. Changing regular discussions into tunes is challenging, however he attained it magnificently. His music is among the movie’s biggest strengths.” Shalini likewise credited the movie’s manufacturers for backing such a special movie. “Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies backed this movie with enormous enthusiasm and genuineness. I regards hope the movie ends up being a significant success due to the fact that when non-traditional movies prosper, they motivate more filmmakers to bring fresh concepts to the screen.”

When inquired about her future strategies, Shalini states she is selective about her tasks. “I am constantly searching for significant stories and strong characters. If such chances come frequently, I would gladly do a movie monthly,” she chuckled. “My objective is to captivate audiences and make them smile.” Exposing that her next job will be one she will both compose and direct, Shalini states, “I will direct my next script since I feel I might best equate my vision onto the screen. It is a funny, and when whatever is settled, I will reveal the cast and team information.”

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