Shalini Kondepudi: Sing Geetham differs from anything Indian movie theater has actually tried before

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04 Jun 2026, 4:00 am
Famous filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, understood for directing well-known movies throughout Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English, is all set to return with his newest endeavor, Sing GeethamConsidered among the most flexible directors in Indian movie theater, the 94-year-old filmmaker is now bringing audiences a special musical.
Produced by Kalki 2898 ADVERTISEMENT director Nag Ashwin under the distinguished Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema banners, Sing Geetham functions beginners Ayaan and Ahalya as the lead, and includes actor-writer Shalini Kondepudi as the villain. The movie is arranged for release on June 11.
“When they informed me it was a Singeetham sir movie, I instantly accepted audition, no matter the function,” states Shalini, including, “A month after the audition, they settled me for a strong bad guy character that has lots of tones.”
Reasonably brand-new as a starlet, Shalini has actually currently made a mark as an author. She composed the story for My Dear Dongawhich premiered on Aha OTT, and likewise acted in the movie. She later on appeared in movies such as Subham and Jayamma Panchayati“I have actually constantly had an interest in composing. In addition to acting, I wish to continue composing and ultimately direct movies also,” states Shalini.