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Business Shalini Kondepudi: Sing Geetham differs from anything Indian movie theater has actually tried before By Leslie Atkins - 113

Upgraded on : 04 Jun 2026, 4:00 am Famous filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, understood for directing well-known movies throughout Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English, is all set to return with his newest endeavor, Sing GeethamConsidered among the most flexible directors in Indian movie theater, the 94-year-old filmmaker is now bringing audiences a special musical. Produced by Kalki 2898 ADVERTISEMENT director Nag Ashwin under the distinguished Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema banners, Sing Geetham functions beginners Ayaan and Ahalya as the lead, and includes actor-writer Shalini Kondepudi as the villain. The movie is arranged for release on June 11. “When they informed me it was a Singeetham sir movie, I instantly accepted audition, no matter the function,” states Shalini, including, “A month after the audition, they settled me for a strong bad guy character that has lots of tones.” Reasonably brand-new as a starlet, Shalini has actually currently made a mark as an author. She composed the story for My Dear Dongawhich premiered on Aha OTT, and likewise acted in the movie. She later on appeared in movies such as Subham and Jayamma Panchayati“I have actually constantly had an interest in composing. In addition to acting, I wish to continue composing and ultimately direct movies also,” states Shalini.

Explaining Sing Geetham as a totally distinct cinematic experience, Shalini states, “Everything in this film is musical. Every star needed to sing, a minimum of to some degree. We went through a number of workshops to prepare ourselves for the movie.”

Shalini states that the most significant obstacle of becoming part of a musical was providing the discussions. “In a routine movie, discussions are spoken. Here, discussions are sung. When we sing, our voice works in a different way than when we speak. In this movie, we needed to carry out discussions as tunes, which was exceptionally difficult,” she stated.

Exposing that the filmmaker had the concept about Sing Geetham almost 4 years back, Shalini states, “Singeetham sir himself discussed that he developed this story around 40 years back. What is impressive is that the principle still feels fresh and appropriate today. Absolutely nothing like this has actually been tried in Indian movie theater before.” She explains that the teaser and the just recently launched tune would have offered the audience a look into the movie’s uncommon world. “People might have comprehended the movie’s tone from the marketing product. Why does everybody interact through tunes, and the factor behind it will just be exposed when audiences view the movie in theatres.”