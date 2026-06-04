Lauv Drops Out of Tour With Khalid Citing Mental Health Struggles: ‘Trying to Be Strong’

“I need to be truthful with myself and with you: I’m deeply having a hard time today,” the vocalist composed on Tuesday

Lauv is leaving from his opening slot on Khalid’s It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour due to psychological health problems.

“I’ve been attempting to be strong enough to return out there and share this music with all of you,” he composed on Instagram on Tuesday. “But I need to be sincere with myself and with you: I’m deeply having a hard time today, and I require to step away for a little while to look after my psychological health.”

He said sorry to his fans, Khalid, and those participating in the trip. He likewise noted his openness concerning his psychological health in the past and how “they’re woven into basically every tune I’ve ever composed.”

Lauv revealed hope that his openness will press others to look for aid.”If being open about this today assists even someone take a look at their sensations and attempt to resolve whats going on, then ideally something excellent will originate from it. I’ll do whatever I can to get healthy, return into an innovative location, and return to doing what I enjoy finest.”

Khalid revealed his assistance of Lauv’s choice to step away and highlighted his determination. “I want you an abundance of love, light, and clearness through your dark times,” he composed on Instagram. “Seeing you carry out and do what you’re enthusiastic about every night has actually been such a satisfaction and I understand for a truth that when you are recovered, you will continue to do a lot more terrific things. Your stories and tunes have actually affected many fans and listeners, and all of us will continue to be there for you.”

Back in May, the set launched the collective single”Tied Up.”Soon afterwards, Khalid began his trip, his very first in 6 years, to promote his 4th albumAfter the Sun Goes DownAbout half of the U.S. trip stays before Khalid jets off to Europe and Oceania for choose dates in the fall.

Lauv launched his sophomore recordAll 4 Nothingin 2022 through A5B.”[I was] reconsidering a great deal of things in my life, discovering balance, and reviewing youth and my natural light,” he informedWanderer“I seemed like I had actually lost touch with it in the past, so thank God for treatment and meditation and the reality that I had the ability to make this album.”

From Wanderer United States.