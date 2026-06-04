Tsumyoki, Papon, Scribe, Gubbi and All The Songs to Know This Week

From Kerala artist Amritha Thankachy analysis of Tagore’s work to singer-songwriter Akshath’s swaying tune of yearning and Tamil artist Sublahshini’s doleful take on singledom, we assemble the very best brand-new music

( From delegated right)Hear brand-new music from Amritha Thankachy, Tsumyoki and Papon in our roundup today. Images: Courtesy of the artists

Invite to our weekly rundown of brand-new music– including must-hear songs, statement-making EPs and albums and essential tracks.

Today marks releases by 2 Mumbai metal favorites– Scribe putting out their very first tune in over a years with “Sab Ka Bandhu” and Bhayanak Maut skewering business slavery in their anthemic design on “Severance.” Somewhere else, Goa artist Tsumyoki provides the happy, resilient “You & & I, “the very first track off his approaching EP Afro Yoki and Kannada rap artist Gubbi collects buddies like Aiyyo Shraddha and Sneaker Stories India to buzz Bengaluru life on “Yerd Plate Dose.”

Pop artist Monali Thakur likewise provides a brand-new side on “Piya/I Wan na” off her EP Butterfliesand Guwahati artist Rahul Rajkhowa begins a sluggish blues jam with “Stuck On You.”

Rahul Rajkhowa– “Stuck On You” (YouTube)

Amritha Thankachy– “Golden Boat” (YouTube)

Papon– “Apne Khilaaf” (YouTube)

Tsumyoki– “You & & I” (YouTube)

Scribe– “Sab Ka Bandhu” (YouTube)

Katya Krishnan– “Light On” (Spotify)

Tricksingh– “MIAMI!” (YouTube)

Abhidaan– “Kya Mere Ho” (YouTube)

Sublahshini– “Pocha” (YouTube)

Monali Thakur– “Piya/I Wan na” (YouTube)

Gubbi– “Yerd Plate Dose” (YouTube)

Bhayanak Maut– “Severance” (YouTube)

Akshath– “Aadat Nahi Hai” (YouTube)

Abhilash Shet– “Ee Payavanoo Ninnade” (Spotify)/ “Yeh Tera Safar Hai” (Spotify)

Dev Bhardwaj– “Dilli Ki Garmi” (Spotify)

Mila Sidhu– “DND” (Spotify)

Daaku Duo– “Badmashi” (YouTube)