Maharshtra likely to launch long-delayed cab aggregator policy this month

Cabs lined up at Pune airport Screenshot. Pic for representational purpose

Pune: Maharashtra transport commissioner Rajesh Narvekar said on Wednesday that the state’s cab aggregator policy, aimed at creating uniform regulations for aggregator companies across the state, is expected to be rolled out this month.

He added that the draft policy contains provisions for app-based cooperative aggregator services, under which the proposed Bharat Taxi initiative falls.“With the state’s policy likely to be announced soon, Bharat Taxi can also be launched as its regulations will already be incorporated in the policy,” he told TOI.Frequent changes in guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for cab aggregators, along with the complex and evolving nature of the sector, have delayed Maharashtra’s long-awaited cab aggregator policy, Narvekar said.On Tuesday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the govt would soon frame guidelines to permit app-based cooperative taxi services, providing economic stability and social security to drivers. Sources said Bharat Taxi would first be introduced in Mumbai before being expanded to Pune and Nagpur.“The dynamics of aggregator services are extensive. We are also trying to incorporate various central govt guidelines into the policy so that repeated amendments are not required in future,” Narvekar said.

The policy has been under discussion since mid-2024. In Oct last year, the state govt invited suggestions and objections to the draft policy. Following the consultation process, transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said the policy would be released within days. However, that never materialised, frustrating cab operators and gig worker groups.Keshav Kshirsagar, president, Indian Gig Workers Front, said several objections were raised against the draft policy, but requested meetings with the transport department and the minister never took place.

“At present, it is claimed that central aggregator policy regulations are being followed. In Pune, two aggregators have started implementing state-approved fares while another is yet to do so. We have removed onlymeter.in, but issues faced by drivers continue.

The delay indicates that the govt is not serious about bringing in a comprehensive aggregator policy,” he said.Key provisions proposed in the draft policy include discounts of up to 25% during low-demand periods, surge pricing capped at 1.5 times the base fare during peak demand, penalties for ride refusals, fines for passengers cancelling rides, mandatory refresher training for poorly rated drivers, removal of poorly maintained vehicles from platforms and a requirement that drivers receive at least 80% of the fare.Commuters said implementation would be more important than the policy itself. Pune resident Anand Shinde said many drivers still demand Rs 25-30 per km, charge extra for air-conditioning and ignore approved fare structures. “Without strict enforcement and regular checks, even the best policy will remain ineffective,” he said.