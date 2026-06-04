“I’ve Spent Years Creating Stories About Women Who Define Success On Their Own Terms Ekatra Is A Natural Extension Of That Belief” – Ektaa Kapoor

India, June 4 — After redefining Indian entertainment for decades, Ektaa Kapoor is stepping into a new entrepreneurial chapter with Ekatra Jewels, a modern luxury brand bringing together innovation, contemporary design, and conscious luxury.

Known for creating stories centred around strong, ambitious women, Ektaa’s association with Ekatra reflects her belief in building brands that resonate with the aspirations of today’s generation. The collaboration also marks a special coming together of two long-time friends, Ektaa Kapoor and Sussanne Khan, who now unite through a shared vision for modern luxury and self-expression.

Speaking about the association, Ektaa Kapoor said, “I’ve spent years creating stories about women who shape their own journeys and define success on their own terms, and Ekatra is a natural extension of that belief. What excites me most is the opportunity to build something contemporary and meaningful for the way women live and express themselves today.

“Sussanne and I have shared a friendship built on mutual admiration and respect for many years, so collaborating through Ekatra felt incredibly organic. We both believe in creating brands that reflect the aspirations, individuality, and confidence of modern women. Every generation gets to redefine luxury, and Ekatra is our way of creating a brand that resonates with the values, aspirations, and choices of modern women. More than jewellery, it’s about celebrating self-expression and the stories we carry with us.”

The brand recently unveiled a new collection in collaboration with Sussanne Khan, bringing together innovation, design, and a fresh perspective on modern luxury. The partnership reflects a shared vision of creating products that are stylish, contemporary, and relevant to today’s women.

With storytelling, design, and innovation at its core, Ekatra aims to build a modern luxury brand that speaks to a new generation of Indian women.