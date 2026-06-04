Bakliwal Tutorials Continues Excellent Run in JEE Advanced 2026; 145 Students Secure AIR Within Top 10,000

India, June 4 — Pune: Bakliwal Tutorials (BT) has once again delivered an impressive performance in the JEE Advanced 2026 examination, reinforcing its position as one of Pune’s leading engineering entrance coaching institutes. The results, announced on Monday morning, saw several BT students securing top national rankings.

Aditya Thakur emerged as the top performer from the institute by securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 162. Siddharth Athaley followed closely with AIR 185. Other high achievers from BT included Srujal Bhute (AIR 218), Aadi Mahajan (AIR 253), and Avnish Kholkar (AIR 359), all of whom secured ranks within the national Top 400.

According to the institute, the first four among these students achieved Pune Ranks 2, 3, 4 and 5 respectively, highlighting the strong presence of BT students among the city’s top performers.

The institute reported that 14 students secured ranks within the AIR Top 1,000, while 67 students featured in the AIR Top 4,000. Additionally, 145 students earned ranks within the AIR Top 10,000 in the Common Rank List. The process of compiling the complete results is still underway, and the institute expects these numbers to increase further.

BT stated that it has recorded the highest number of ranks in Pune across the Top 1,000, Top 4,000 and Top 10,000 categories, attributing the achievement to the consistent efforts of students, faculty members and parents.

Commenting on the results, Vaibhav Bakliwal, Director of Bakliwal Tutorials, said, “Every year, these results fill me with deep gratitude. This success is not merely about numbers; it reflects the perseverance of our students, the trust of parents and the commitment of our teachers towards first-principles learning and conceptual clarity.”

The institute emphasized that its academic approach focuses on conceptual understanding, problem-solving abilities and mental resilience. Students are supported through a team of experienced faculty members, carefully designed study material, regular assessments, an encouraging learning environment and personalised doubt-solving sessions.

Bakliwal Tutorials, founded in 2005 by Vaibhav Bakliwal, an IIT Bombay Mechanical Engineering graduate and former Tata Motors professional, has grown into one of Maharashtra’s prominent coaching institutes for JEE Main, JEE Advanced, BITSAT, MHT-CET, Foundation and Olympiad preparation. The institute currently mentors more than 6,000 students across its centres and has consistently produced Maharashtra toppers and high-ranking performers in national-level competitive examinations.

BT has congratulated all successful students and wished them success in their future academic and professional pursuits.