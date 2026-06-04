Indian home cooking fulfills Ayurveda in Sapna Punjabi’s Dal Chawal, now chosen for the 2026 James Beard Foundation Book Award

I speak with Sapna Punjabi as the clock ticks method past midnight in her Texas home. After putting on the hats of a dietitian, Ayurvedic professional, and creator of cooking wellness-spice brand name beSPICED, Sapna uses a brand-new one, that of a cookbook author.

Sapna Punjabi|Picture Credit: Jill Broussard

As we take a seat to talk about the recently-launched Dal Chawal (released by Hardie Grant Books), Sapna states the concept to pen a cookbook was brewing for a while. “I wished to produce something that I can show others in a concrete type. A task that united my vegetarian way of life, Ayurvedic knowings, and my experience as a neo-natal diet professional,”she states.

With Dal Chawalthe author has actually assembled 85 vegetarian dishes mixing 2 basic components: dal (lentils)and chawal(rice). With chapters devoted to dals such as moong, masoor, chana, toor, urad, rice preparations, and another with timeless mixes such as handvo and chakkara pongalSapna likewise highlights each meal’s Ayurvedic homes. Now, Dal Chawal has actually been chosen for the 2026 James Beard Foundation Book Award in the Vegetable-Focussed Cooking classification that consists of titles on ‘veggie culinary with dishes that are meatless, vegetarian, or vegan’. The Awards event will happen on June 13 at the Art Institute of Chicago.

Gulab phirni|Picture Credit: Nitya Jain

” The book is a tribute to all Indian moms. The meals are prepared in Indian homes every day, and my goal was to commemorate these basic dishes,”she states. “I am a first-generation immigrant whereas my kids are American so I desired these meals to be cool for my Gen Z kids. I grew up eating sookha moong dal with rotis however I utilize the dish as a taco filling for my kids. Besan chillas turn into hamburger patties. “

Sindhi kadhi and aloo tuk|Picture Credit: Nitya Jain

” The book was not composed to impress the Western audience, however to commemorate ghar ka khaana,”states Sapna, who worked as a diet professional in Mumbai before relocating to the United States in the late 1990s.” I began preparing for myself after moving here, and when I worked as a neonatal diet professional, my colleagues were constantly curious about what I consumed and where I got my protein from!,” she states, including that dal and rice are a total protein meal in themselves. “This is likewise the root of Ayurveda, and something our grannies and moms understood all along,”states Sapna. “Be it including hing (asafoetida)to a dal’s tadka (tempering), sprinkling ghee on hot rice, or having a ginger-turmeric pickle constantly in our refrigerator maturing, these strategies help food digestion, “states Sapna, including that the 2 extra chapters on pickles and digestion beverages came from this viewpoint.

Besan ladoos|Image Credit: Nitya Jain

Which is why, she states, the title Dal Chawal fit the costs for the book’s title and style. “It causes an instantaneous connection with readers, and all of us have our core memories with these active ingredients. Be it a khichdi (porridge)when one is ill, or a sweet preparation for a celebration. “

Her mom’s cooking had a substantial impact on Sapna’s option of meals for the book.” I’m Sindhi by family tree, my moms and dads were born in Mumbai however had Gujarati impact as they remained in Ghatkopar, and maturing in Maharashtra offered me direct exposure to Marathi food, “states Sapna, who wished to honour India’s numerous areas through the meals. The shalgam wali dal (spiced turnips with moong dal) is from Kashmir, chaunsa dal from Uttarakhand, Kumbakonam kadappa (moong dal stew with potatoes) is from Tamil Nadu.

Sookhi moong dal|Image Credit: Nitya Jain

These dishes were evaluated by her a number of times, and Sapna likewise trapped pals and associates from various ethnic backgrounds to check them.” I wished to make certain they can be reproduced quickly. I had them share their feedback and pictures of the meal they made. A couple of did not make the cut as they were too substantial and sophisticated,”she shares, including that her long-lasting objective is to include dal-chawal in American food services such as universities, health centers, and so on “Tofu and hummus are acknowledged as go-to protein sources, and I wish to make dal-chawal as mainstream as them,” she states.

< img src ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/life-and-style/fashion/pn3aj4/article69678265.ece/alternates/FREE_1200/SapnaP_Dal%20Chawal_Kala%20Chana%20Sundal_Image%20Credit_Nitya%20Jain.jpg" data-src-template ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/life-and-style/fashion/pn3aj4/article69678265.ece/alternates/FREE_1200/SapnaP_Dal%20Chawal_Kala%20Chana%20Sundal_Image%20Credit_Nitya%20Jain.jpg" data-original ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/life-and-style/fashion/pn3aj4/article69678265.ece/alternates/FREE_1200/SapnaP_Dal%20Chawal_Kala%20Chana%20Sundal_Image%20Credit_Nitya%20Jain.jpg" alt ="Kala chana sundal" title ="Kala chana sundal" width ="100%" height ="100%"> Kala chana sundal|Picture Credit: Nitya Jain

When it comes to her favourites, Sapna thinks there is a meal for each state of mind. “While my kids enjoy the Sindhi meal sai bhaaji and bhuga chawar (rice with caramelised onions), I enjoy the Gujarati khatti meethi (sour-sweet)dal, kanda bajjis (onion fritters) on a rainy night, or khichdi after a long journey,” concludes Sapna.

Attempt your hand at these conventional dishes from the cookbook in the links listed below:

Sukhi moong dal

Sai bhaaji

Priced at 3,296, Dal Chawal is readily available on amazon.in