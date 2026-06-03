Road rage in Lko: KGMU doctor assaulted, Ashiana cops lodge FIR against him

The functioning of Ashiana police under the Lucknow commissionerate has come under scrutiny after several doctors alleged that a senior faculty member from the department of urology at KGMU was booked despite being the victim of road rage, in which he was allegedly beaten and relieved of assets. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Doctors claimed police refused to register Dr Vivek Singh’s complaint and instead acted on a complaint filed by the other party, an advocate practising at the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad high court.

Ashiana police, however, denied allegations of bias and said the matter was being investigated on merit.

“The other party produced evidence and their vehicle was found damaged. The doctor’s side did not come to the police station when called on the day of the incident. We have received a complaint from the doctor’s side and a cross FIR will be lodged only on the basis of evidence,” said Chhatrapal Singh, SHO, Ashiana.

Assistant commissioner of police Abhay Pratap Mall said police were acting independently. “We are not under any pressure. Ashiana police have been directed to investigate the matter fairly on the basis of facts and evidence,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that a senior KGMU faculty member was allegedly thrashed in a road rage incident and his valuable assets were snatched. Yet, the other side lodged an FIR and went home while we are still struggling to get a cross FIR registered,” alleged city-based doctor Neeraj Kumar Mishra, adding, “The injured doctor was brought to his own institution, KGMU, where he serves as a senior surgeon. Shockingly, he lay on a stretcher for hours with only oxygen support and no other medication. Hours have passed since the incident, yet neither the institution nor any association of the university has taken any steps to ensure an FIR is registered against the culprits.”

Allegations by both parties

According to a complaint submitted by Dr Vijeta Singh, wife of Dr Vivek Kumar Singh, the incident occurred near Gate No. 1 of BBA University on May 31 when a Swift car allegedly hit their vehicle during a traffic jam.

Following an argument, the occupants allegedly assaulted Dr Singh, attempted to snatch his purse and pulled a gold chain from his neck, causing injuries. The family alleged that despite approaching the BBA police post and Ashiana police station, no FIR was registered. Dr Singh was later treated at Rajdhani Hospital and referred to KGMU.

Meanwhile, Pandit Venkatesh, an advocate, in an FIR lodged at Ashiana police station, alleged that occupants of a Baleno car assaulted him, throttled him and snatched his gold chain after a collision near BBAU. He further alleged that another vehicle carrying five persons later chased him, threatened him with weapons and damaged his car. Police have registered a case against unidentified accused and are investigating the matter.

KGMU Teachers’ Association says

The controversy intensified on Wednesday after the KGMU Teachers’ Association wrote to the additional chief secretary (home), demanding immediate registration of an FIR on the complaint filed by Dr Vivek Kumar Singh’s wife.

Expressing concern over the registration of an FIR against the doctor while his own complaint remained unregistered, the association termed attacks on doctors “highly condemnable” and sought security for Dr Singh’s family.

It warned that the incident had caused anger and resentment among KGMU teachers and urged authorities to ensure justice so that patient care at the premier medical institution remains unaffected.