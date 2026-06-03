Purvanchal’s first flatted factory to boost jobs, industry: Yogi

Asserting that security is the foundation of prosperity and investment, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the first flatted factory complex in Purvanchal, established by the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), would prove to be a game-changing initiative for the region by accelerating industrialisation, promoting entrepreneurship and generating large-scale employment opportunities. CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurating the multi-storey industrial complex, built at a cost of around ₹42.5 crore in GIDA’s Sector-13. (HT)

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the multi-storey industrial complex, built at a cost of around ₹42.5 crore in GIDA’s Sector-13, the chief minister said the facility is the first of its kind in Purvanchal and only the second flatted factory in Uttar Pradesh after Kanpur.

Adityanath said the project has been designed to address the land constraints faced by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by providing ready-to-use industrial units equipped with common facilities. He said more than 108 industrial units could begin operations in the complex and added that readymade garment, IT and pharmaceutical units would be given preference during allotment.

The chief minister also inaugurated 96 EWS and LIG residential flats along with several other infrastructure projects. In all, 72 development works worth ₹208 crore were inaugurated or dedicated to the public. He said facilities such as utility services, banks, warehouses and sales showrooms would help attract entrepreneurs and investors to the region.

Highlighting the state’s industrial progress, Adityanath said a conducive investment environment created through improved law and order, modern infrastructure and transparent policies has transformed Uttar Pradesh into a preferred destination for industries and businesses.

“This flatted factory will provide modern industrial space to MSMEs and startups at affordable costs. It will enable young entrepreneurs to establish industrial units within a single complex, reducing operational expenses and encouraging the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises in the region. The project will contribute significantly to the economic transformation of Purvanchal,” he said.

The chief minister said investors are increasingly placing their trust in Uttar Pradesh because of enhanced connectivity, expanding infrastructure and sustained government support.

“Our objective is to create maximum employment opportunities for the youth and establish Uttar Pradesh as a leading industrial and economic hub of the country,” he said.

Adityanath also highlighted the state’s zero-tolerance policy towards crime, saying improved law and order has played a key role in attracting large-scale investments and generating employment. He said criminals would not be allowed to target the poor, traders or women and warned that those involved in criminal activities would be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.