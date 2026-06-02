UP: Nurse, another detained in ASHA employee’s death at prohibited health center; primary implicated at big

Sonbhadra, A nurse and her assistant were apprehended in connection with the death of an ASHA employee throughout giving birth at an unlawfully run health center in Kon location, authorities stated on Tuesday. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="UP: Nurse, another arrested in ASHA worker's death at illegal hospital; main accused at large" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/01/27/400x225/ht-generic_cities1_1769511807303_1769511865290.jpg"alt ="UP: Nurse, another arrested in ASHA worker's death at illegal hospital; main accused at large"title ="UP: Nurse, another arrested in ASHA worker's death at illegal hospital; main accused at large"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> UP: Nurse, another detained in ASHA employee’s death at prohibited healthcare facility; primary implicated at big

Nurse Salma, who was jailed on Monday, was bring a benefit of 10 thousand revealed by the Superintendent of Police, they stated, including that her assistant Jaurun has actually likewise been jailed.

Circle Officer Amit Kumar stated the operator of the unregistered Global Hospital and Surgical Centre in Kon location, determined as Naseem Ahmad, stays absconding and a benefit of 25,000 has actually been stated on him.

According to Kon Station House Officer Akhilesh Kumar Mishra, Seema Devi, 36, partner of Devnarayan and a homeowner of Bagesoti town, was confessed to the health center on Friday for shipment. Following a surgery, she brought to life a child kid however passed away quickly afterwards on Saturday.

The SHO stated an FIR was signed up in the matter by Medical Officer and Nodal Officer Dr Kirti Anand Bind on the grievance of the departed female’s other half.

Relative declared that Devi was at first required to the Kachnarwa Primary Health Centre and was later on described the Kon Community Health Centre.

An ambulance under the 108 emergency situation service was offered for moving her to the CHC.

The household declared that the ambulance workers did not take the client to the federal government health center and rather carried her to the unregistered Global Hospital and Surgical Centre, where the shipment was performed.

District Magistrate Charchit Gaur stated a questions and essential action had actually been bought into the female’s death at the unlawfully run health center.

He stated initial info recommended that the client had actually been referred from the PHC to the CHC, Kon, however was supposedly taken by ambulance personnel to the unregistered personal center rather.

The District Magistrate stated the physician connected with the health center ran away after the female’s death.

The body has actually been sent out for post-mortem and the health center has actually been sealed, he stated.

A case has actually been signed up versus the medical facility operator, Naseem Ahmad and others and more legal action is being taken, Gaur included.

Samajwadi Party nationwide secretary and previous MLA Avinash Kushwaha declared that personal healthcare facilities had actually ended up being “centres of death” and implicated the health department of stopping working to act versus abnormalities.

He declared that deaths were consistently taking place in personal medical facilities throughout the district, however sufficient action was not being taken.

Kushwaha sent a memorandum to the District Magistrate, requiring a comprehensive probe into personal healthcare facilities, rigorous action versus those accountable for prohibited surgical treatments and deaths, and responsibility of health department authorities.

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