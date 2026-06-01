Padmini Kolhapure states CINTAA stands with Ranveer Singh amidst FWICE non-cooperation regulation over Don 3 conflict

The debate surrounding Don 3 continues to heighten, with star Ranveer Singh now getting public assistance from Cine and Television Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) Vice-President Padmini Kolhapure amidst the continuous conflict including Excel Entertainment and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Padmini Kolhapure states CINTAA stands with Ranveer Singh in the middle of FWICE non-cooperation instruction over Don 3 conflict

The problem appeared after reports declared that Ranveer Singh had actually left Don 3 suddenly, resulting in claims of monetary losses for the production home. Excel Entertainment, headed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, apparently declared that the star’s withdrawal from the task triggered losses totaling up to almost Rs 45 crores due to comprehensive pre-production work, area hunting, and advancement expenditures currently sustained.

The production banner is likewise thought to have actually kept that Ranveer had actually signed a three-film contract and had actually actively taken part in script conversations and the movie’s main statement project before choosing to step far from the job.

As the difference intensified, FWICE provided several notifications to Ranveer Singh, asking him to appear before the federation and discuss his position. Ranveer’s legal agents apparently reacted by mentioning that the federation did not have jurisdiction over an independent industrial arrangement in between a star and a production business.

Following this, FWICE released a non-cooperation regulation versus the star, advising its members throughout numerous departments of the movie market not to team up on Ranveer Singh’s future tasks or industrial ads up until the concern is fixed.

Now, speaking with IANS, starlet and CINTAA Vice-President Padmini Kolhapure has actually freely revealed assistance for the star. “CINTAA is happy to have Ranveer Singh as our member. We wait him and for him whenever he requires us. This is currently out in the general public domain, so I do not wish to comment more about it. We are here for him, with him. If he ever requires us, we are for Ranveer Singh,” she stated.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Indian starlet and Vice-President of CINTAA, Padmini Kolhapure, along with Indian music author Anu Malik, opened about the current restriction troubled star Ranveer Singh in the middle of his exit from Don 3. Padmini even more stated that CINTAA will stand with Ranveer … pic.twitter.com/RDabHu7jP7

— IANS (@ians_india) May 29, 2026

Previously, CINTAA president Poonam Dhillon had actually likewise dealt with the circumstance throughout a discussion with Range IndiaShe recommended that the matter might have unfolded in a different way had actually the association been notified previously by the celebrations included.

“It’s an extremely weird circumstance to be in due to the fact that it’s one of our members, however neither the artist nor the manufacturer or the Federation notified us or took us into self-confidence. We might have attempted to deal with the concern. That is what our association is there for, to solve such problems or conflicts or any type of issues that emerge in between a star and a manufacturer,” Poonam Dhillon had actually stated.

Ranveer Singh’s group has actually preserved a restrained position throughout the debate. In a main declaration, the star’s agents stated they chose to “keep silence,” including that expert disputes need to be managed maturely instead of through public speculation.

Amidst growing stress, reports have actually likewise recommended that Salman Khan has actually actioned in independently to moderate in between Ranveer Singh and the Akhtar household. As reported by Bollywood Hungamathe star has actually prompted both celebrations to solve the disagreement agreeably without enabling the matter to more effect expert relationships within the market.

Check Out: Ranveer Singh’s Pralay to start recording in August amidst FWICE non-cooperation regulation: Report

More Pages: Don 3 Box Office Collection

Tags: Cine and television Artiste’s Association, Cine and Television Artistes’ Association (CINTAA), CINTAA, Don 3, Excel Entertainment, Federation Of Western India Cine Employees, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), FWICE, News, Padmini Kolhapure, Ranveer Singh

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