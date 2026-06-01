France Reports Nearly 900 Arrested in Champions League Final Riots

Paris: France stated on Monday that almost 900 individuals had actually been jailed in riots that broke out after Paris Saint-Germain club won the desired Champions League for a 2nd successive year over the weekend.

“We’ve had more than 890 arrests. In total, that’s 45 percent more than last year,” Interior Minister Laurent Nunez informed broadcaster France Inter, including that almost 180 police officers had actually been hurt.

Events were blighted by clashes in between youths and authorities in Paris and other cities, cars and trucks set on fire and stores robbed.

On Sunday night, President Emmanuel Macron got the group at the Elysee Palace. While he stated PSG were an “immense pride” for France, he knocked the “unspeakable” violence.

“Enough. We are fed up,” he stated.

“This is not football, this is not sport, this is not what we love,” he included.

One guy passed away riding his motorcycle around the Paris ring roadway in event while authorities reported stabbings and other attacks.