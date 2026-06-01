Rashmika Mandanna Really Charging 15 Crore for Cocktail 2?

Rumours about starlet Rashmika Mandanna charging a massive 15 crore for her approaching Hindi movie Cocktail 2 have actually been doing the rounds on social networks. Market sources have actually dismissed the reports as overstated.

“I don’t think these reports are true,” states a trade source. “Considering her popularity across India and overseas markets, Rashmika may be commanding around ₹10 crore at the most, but ₹15 crore appears unlikely at this stage.”

There is no rejecting that Rashmika has actually become among the most desired starlets in the nation. Commonly considered as the ‘National Crush,’ she reinforced her position in Bollywood with effective movies such as Animal and Chhaava. She went into Hindi movie theater before the release of Pushpa, the smash hit franchise considerably enhanced her across the country appeal and market worth.

The source mentions that Rashmika’s compensation for her Telugu movie Mysaa, in which she plays an effective author-backed function, is apparently around 5 to 6 crore. “She may have entered the double-digit remuneration bracket in Bollywood, but figures beyond that are difficult to believe,” he states.

In Cocktail 2, Rashmika is anticipated to share screen area with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Market reports recommend that Shahid Kapoor is drawing a substantially greater income, while Kriti and Rashmika are thought to be getting comparable compensation.

Remarkably, regardless of being reasonably more recent to Bollywood than Kriti Sanon, Rashmika’s growing appeal has actually apparently assisted her reach a similar pay scale. Her success in both South Indian movie theater and Hindi movies has actually made her among the couple of starlets with strong pan-India appeal.

Rashmika is talking about jobs in Tollywood and would sign up for a motion picture quickly, the source concludes.