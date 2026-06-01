Daddy, boy amongst 3 eliminated in Ludhiana factory sewage system gas leakage

3 employees, consisting of a dad and his boy, passed away and 2 others were hospitalised on Monday after breathing in hazardous fumes while cleaning up a sewage line inside a tool factory on RK Road in Ludhiana’s Industrial Area-A. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Three workers, including a father and his son, died and two others were hospitalised on Monday after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning a sewage line inside a factory in Ludhiana’s Industrial Area-A. (Representational photo)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/01/400x225/Three-workers--including-a-father-and-his-son--die_1780299188961.jpg"alt ="Three workers, including a father and his son, died and two others were hospitalised on Monday after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning a sewage line inside a factory in Ludhiana’s Industrial Area-A. (Representational photo)"title ="Three workers, including a father and his son, died and two others were hospitalised on Monday after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning a sewage line inside a factory in Ludhiana’s Industrial Area-A. (Representational photo)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> 3 employees, consisting of a daddy and his boy, passed away and 2 others were hospitalised on Monday after breathing in poisonous fumes while cleaning up a sewage line inside a factory in Ludhiana’s Industrial Area-A.( Representational image )

Authorities stated the deceased have actually been recognized as Mann Singh, 46, his boy Amit, 26, and a factory employee, Sri Ram.

According to the authorities, the factory management had actually worked with the father-son duo to clear the sewer system at Deep Tools factory. Sri Ram and 2 other factory employees were helping them in the operation when the disaster happened.

Initial findings show that the employees came down into the sewage system line with no obligatory security packages or protective equipment. They were rapidly gotten rid of by hazardous fumes developing inside the line. The 3 passed away on the area, while the 2 helping employees passed out from the gas and were hurried to a regional medical facility, where their conditions are now reported as steady.

Cops, fire brigade, and district administration groups hurried to the website to introduce a rescue operation instantly after the alarm was raised.

Ludhiana authorities commissioner Swapan Sharma validated that an FIR is being signed up at the Moti Nagar police headquarters versus the factory owner and management for criminal carelessness resulting in the deaths.

Deputy commissioner of cops (Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja stated while preliminary reports point straight to deadly gas direct exposure throughout the manual cleansing, the specific chemical nature of the hazardous fumes has actually not yet been identified and will be developed through a forensic examination.