‘Cubicles to cliffs’: Bengaluru female gives up unfulfilling business task; discovers peace serving chai to complete strangers at her Himalayan coffee shop

Summary A Bengaluru lady who left her business profession behind to begin a brand-new chapter in the mountains has actually gone viral after sharing a look of her life beyond workplace due dates and deliverables. Her story has actually resonated with individuals imagining a comparable escape, while likewise triggering a discussion about whether running a mountain service is genuinely simpler than life in the business world. Listen to this short article in summed up format

Bangalore lady who lef her business life behind, discovers peace serving chai and speaking with complete strangers at her Himalayan coffee shop in Spiti Valley.(Credits: Instagram)

For many individuals stuck in traffic, conferences and perpetual due dates, the dream recognizes: stop the task, relocation someplace quieter and begin over. A current Instagram post by Apeksha Jain has actually put that dream back into the spotlight.

The previous Product Manager shared a video entitled “quitting your corporate job in Bangalore to running cafe in the mountains”tagging Spiti Valley as the present place, providing a peek into a life that looks extremely various from the one she as soon as lived.

In her caption, she assessed leaving business life after feeling detached from herself. “Somewhere between deadlines and deliverables in Bangalore, I stopped recognizing myself. So I left. Not for a ‘perfect life’… but for a real one.”

She went on to explain her brand-new regimen: “Now my mornings look like this—serving chai, talking to strangers, breathing a little deeper. It’s not glamorous every day… but it finally feels like mine.”

The post ended with a concern: “Would you ever trade stability for peace?”

Bangalore Woman’s Story Resonates With So Many People: User responses

The video rapidly brought in attention from users who saw their own goals shown in the story.

Numerous remarks originated from individuals who stated they typically consider leaving business tasks to develop something of their own.

One user composed: “Many are still dreaming it but you made it, girl, you made dream of many ❤️ gooo girllll! 🙌”

Another commented: “Yes I am on verge of quitting my corporate life and build something of my own, that would be my pride ❤️”

‘Running A Mountain Cafe Better Than Working A Corporate Job’

While lots of commemorated the choice, others questioned whether the truth is as basic as it appears online.

One commenter raised a point that rapidly captured attention: “Many people have this dream, but I am curious about one thing. Loving mountain and living there is one thing, but running a cafe or restaurant or homestay is not the same headache as a job (or more)? Working in the city and going to mountain for few weeks vs staying in mountain and constant pressure of running a business and managing finance, which one is more enjoyable?”

Running a company features its own difficulties, from handling financial resources and operations to handling unpredictability– problems lots of business owners understand well.

Reacting to the remark, the previous business staff member provided a basic viewpoint: “It depends on which phase of life one is at… so it is about choosing your hard at the moment.”

More Professionals Dreaming Of Leaving Corporate Life

The remarks area quickly filled with individual stories from individuals either preparing a comparable relocation or currently living it.

One user shared: “I quit my job in Mumbai and now I have coffee shop in Shimla, earning 1.50 lacs per month.”

Others discussed wishing to leave business professions one day, while some confessed they were still collecting the nerve to take that action.

For some, success indicates stability and a foreseeable profession course.

For others, it implies developing something of their own– even if it features unpredictability.

Which might discuss why the post resonated so commonly. Underneath the mountain views and cups of chai was a concern lots of people silently ask themselves after another long day at work:

If you had the possibility, would you select stability– or peace?

(Disclaimer: This post is based upon a viral social networks post and online responses. The Economic Times can not separately validate the credibility of the material and does not claim or back it.)