Vinesh Phogat to play in 53 kg at Asian Games trials

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Saturday accepted wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s entry in the females’s 53kg classification for the approaching Asian Games choice trials, ending unpredictability over the weight class in which the Olympian would contend, PTI has actually reported.

The advancement comes a day after the Supreme Court permitted Phogat to take part in the trials for the 2026 Asian Games, declining to disrupt an earlier Delhi High Court order that had actually allowed her entry.

The trials are being held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi, where Phogat will now complete in the 53kg department as she tries to protect a location in India’s fumbling contingent.

Phogat’s return brings included significance as it comes less than 2 years after the remarkable obstacle she suffered at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

At the Olympics, Phogat ended up being the very first Indian female wrestler to reach an Olympic last. She was disqualified on the early morning of her gold medal bout in the ladies’s 50kg classification after being discovered 100 grams obese throughout the weigh-in. The disqualification ended her medal hopes regardless of her success in the earlier rounds, consisting of a win over ruling Olympic champ Yui Susaki. The event set off prevalent argument in Indian sporting circles and caused an appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, where Phogat looked for a joint silver medal. The appeal was later on dismissed.

Following the Paris Olympics and a subsequent maternity break, Phogat had actually not contended in domestic competitions, causing concerns over her eligibility for the Asian Games trials.

The debate magnified after the WFI presented modified eligibility requirements for the choice trials. The guidelines limited involvement mainly to medal winners from designated nationwide competitors, efficiently leaving out Phogat.

She challenged the choice before the Delhi High Court, which enabled her to take part and observed that the policy did not sufficiently represent professional athletes returning after maternity leave.

The WFI consequently moved the Supreme Court versus the High Court order. The pinnacle court allowed Phogat to complete in the trials while hearing the matter, clearing the method for her involvement.

The problem of her weight classification stayed unsolved till the federation accepted her entry in the 53kg department.

A multiple-time Commonwealth Games and Asian Games medallist, Phogat is now looking for to restore her global profession and protect a location in India’s team for the next Asian Games after the dissatisfaction of Paris.