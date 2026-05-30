‘India a crucial anchor to hold the line’: Hegseth

Summary United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth highlighted India as a crucial pillar of local stability at the Shangri-La Dialogue, noting its military modernization and growing function in the Indian Ocean. He stressed India’s defense production abilities and the United States dedication to co-production efforts, highlighting the significance of cumulative preparedness in the Indo-Pacific.

ANI Pete Hegseth

United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Saturday highlighted India as an essential pillar of local stability, stating the nation is “modernising” its military to serve the shared goal of keeping a balance of power throughout the Indo-Pacific and partnership with the United States.

Speaking on the 2nd day of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Hegseth stated, “In South Asia, India is a critical anchor to hold the line. A powerful India acting in its own self-interest advances our shared goal of maintaining a balance of power across the region.”

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The United States War Secretary applauded India’s military modernisation efforts, especially its growing function in the Indian Ocean area.

“India is modernising its military to carry its share of the security burden, particularly in the Indian Ocean,” he stated.

Applauding India’s defence production abilities, he included, “It’s building out the heavy industrial and logistics capacity to sustain high-end military operations, including the ability to repair and maintain our shared platforms and support US Navy vessels operating forward in the theatre.”

Highlighting broadening defence cooperation in between Washington and New Delhi, Hegseth kept in mind that the 2 nations are pursuing joint production efforts.

“We’ve also committed to pursuing co-production with India to advance capabilities like Javelin anti-tank guided munitions. Real, tangible steps to improve the collective readiness of our forces,” he stated.

The Pentagon chief connected India’s growing defence-industrial abilities to wider efforts by the United States and its partners to enhance military preparedness throughout the area. “This kind of industrial muscle isn’t just a long-term goal, it’s an immediate operational imperative,” Hegseth stated.

He likewise laid out the Trump administration’s prepare for a significant growth of United States defence costs and production capability.

“America is undergoing a historic national manufacturing mobilisation of our defence industrial base. We will produce the best weaponry in the world at scale, at speed, and at a reasonable price,” he stated.

Calling it an individual dedication, Hegseth included, “This is my personal commitment to all of you, and it is our president’s demand.”

Describing President Donald Trump, he stated, “President Trump, after spending USD 1 trillion on defence last year, plans to make a generational investment of USD 1.5 trillion on defence this year, to unleash America’s arsenal of freedom and expand America’s military dominance for decades to come.”

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Hegseth likewise prompted United States allies and partners to increase their defence dedications.

“We demand 3.5 per cent from our allies and partners, and we are going well beyond that number. We expect every single ally and partner to match that kind of resolve,” he stated.

Signalling that Washington would deepen cooperation with nations ready to carry higher security obligations, Hegseth stated, “For those nations that rise to this challenge, that embrace responsibility as true partners, the benefits will be clear.”

He stated, “As our strategy states, we will prioritise working with model allies. Those nations that are most capable, clear-eyed, and ready to defend their national interests. For those nations, we are moving them to the front of the line.”