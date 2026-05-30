SC acquits male sent out to gallows for ‘rape-murder’

NEW DELHI: A male who was granted death sentence in a rape-cum-murder case regardless of being incapable of sexual relations and invested 13 years under the shadow of death was acquitted together with other implicated by Supreme Court on account of his medical condition and absence of definitive proof.A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi quashed high court and HC orders that founded guilty the male and his buddy and granted them death for rape and murder of a female.SC stated both the high court and the HC had actually glossed over patent imperfections and loopholes in the prosecution’s case. “The prosecution looked for to associate an intention to the appellants by declaring they subjected the deceasedvictim to sexual attack in order to please their carnal desires and afterwards triggered her death when she withstood.The proof brought on record does not provide credence to this theory of intention. Substantially, Dr B S Aswal, who clinically took a look at implicated No. 1 Mehtab, unconditionally deposed that owing to a medical condition suffered by the stated implicated, it was not possible for him to participate in sexual relations. This element presumes significant value since the prosecution case itself continues on the footingthe declared sexual attack made up the genesis of the whole event.

.” the bench stated.In the lack of any sound proof corroborating the intention, combined with the medical proof, the prosecution theory was extremely skeptical and does not influence self-confidence, it stated.