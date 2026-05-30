Retired IAS officer passes away after a/c blast: Delhiites can now employ personal fire auditors for fire security certificates

Getting fire security clearance for structures in Delhi might quickly end up being much faster and easier. The advancement comes at a time after an 80-year-old retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer lost his life after a fire broke out following an air conditioner blast on the ground flooring of their three-storey home in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas Enclave late on Wednesday night.

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The Delhi federal government has actually altered the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Rules and presented a brand-new third-party fire audit system. Under the brand-new guidelines, individuals can now work with government-approved personal fire security auditors to get fire security certificates for structures rather of depending just on the Delhi Fire Service.

The brand-new system was informed under the Delhi Fire Service (Amendment) Rules, 2025 on May 26.

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Personal Auditors to Issue Fire Safety Certificates

Previously, fire security certificates (FSCs) were provided just by Delhi Fire Service. Now, empanelled fire security auditors (FSAs) will likewise be enabled to release these certificates for all classifications of structures that need fire clearance.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood stated the relocation intends to decrease hold-ups and enhance compliance.

“Delhi govt has actually decentralised the procedure of fire security accreditation to accelerate the procedure, decrease hold-ups in evaluations, boost compliance and develop an expert fire auditing system while the DFS will concentrate on enforcement and compliance and the core work of firefighting. It becomes part of the reforms BJP govt has actually prepared in line with minimum govt and optimum governance.”

The federal government stated certificates released by authorized auditors will be dealt with as formally legitimate under the authority of the DFS director.

DFS Can Still Inspect Buildings

Even after a certificate is released, DFS authorities will still have the power to check structures and confirm security compliance.

If offenses, incorrect claims, or security failures are discovered, the department can suspend or cancel the certificate and act versus both the structure owner and the auditor.

To preserve responsibility, the guidelines need DFS officers to arbitrarily examine a minimum of 5% of certificates released every quarter.

Three-Level Auditor System Introduced

The modified guidelines have actually developed a three-tier structure for fire security auditors based upon certifications and experience.

Level-3 auditors will have the authority to accredit all classifications of structures and tenancies.

Stringent charges have actually likewise been presented for incorrect or defective accreditations. Auditors might deal with fines varying from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Repeat offenses can result in blacklisting and irreversible deregistration.

To prevent disputes of interest, auditors can not license structures where they or their companies were associated with style, consultancy, setup, or upkeep work.

Real-Time Digital Monitoring for High-Risk Buildings

The brand-new guidelines likewise present an internet-based automatic tracking system for high-risk and skyscrapers.

The system will continually keep track of fire security devices such as hydrant pumps, lawn sprinkler, fire water tanks, smoke alarm, alarm, staircase pressurisation fans, and basement ventilation systems.

Sensing units set up in structures will track whether these systems are operating effectively. If a fault is found, informs will be sent out to structure owners, occupiers, and empanelled auditors through mobile apps, SMS, and e-mail notices.

Tracking System to Be Rolled Out in Two Phases

In the very first stage, keeping track of information and informs will be offered to constructing management groups and auditors.

In the 2nd stage, significant emergency situation informs– consisting of pump failures, low water pressure, or faults in alarm– will likewise be straight sent out to the Delhi Fire Service for much faster emergency situation action and enforcement action.

The guidelines mention that the system needs to run 24×7 through cloud connection, preserve occasion logs, offer battery backup throughout power cuts, and make sure a minimum of 99% uptime.

Delhi Fire Service Restructured Into Five Zones

As part of a bigger administrative overhaul, Delhi’s fire service system has actually now been divided into 5 zones– main, east, west, north, and south.

These zones will even more consist of 13 fire departments and 39 neighborhoods to enhance fire action management and emergency situation protection throughout the city.

(With TOI inputs)