Thunderstorms, heavy rain lash Kolkata, South Bengal; interrupt public life

Kolkata, An effective spell of thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain and gusty winds swept throughout Kolkata and a number of districts of South Bengal on Friday afternoon, bringing remedy for the scorching heat however likewise contributing to significant disturbances in public life. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Thunderstorms, heavy rain lash Kolkata, South Bengal; disrupt public life" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/01/27/400x225/ht-generic_cities2_1769511880449_1769511907099.jpg"alt ="Thunderstorms, heavy rain lash Kolkata, South Bengal; disrupt public life"title ="Thunderstorms, heavy rain lash Kolkata, South Bengal; disrupt public life"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Thunderstorms, heavy rain lash Kolkata, South Bengal; interfere with public life

The harsh weather condition impacted flight services at the Kolkata airport, with reports of both arrival and departure of flights staying suspended for over an hour amidst waterlogged airstrips.

Train services at the Bongaon area in the south rural path of Sealdah were likewise interrupted after rooted out trees fell on overhead electrical wires and train tracks, authorities stated.

The squall resulted in the uprooting of trees in different parts of Kolkata and nearby Salt Lake, impacting traffic circulation and, in some circumstances, destructive residential or commercial properties with reports of collapsed branches squashing parking area on the roadside.

No casualties were reported, authorities stated that a two-wheeler chauffeur was hurt by a thunder strike in Salt Lake and hurried to healthcare facility.

Workers from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and the state catastrophe management group were pushed into service to clear the city’s roads with tree cutters and bulldozers.

Reports of waterlogged roadways were likewise gotten from some parts of the city.

Dark clouds collected over Kolkata and adjacent locations given that early morning, as heavy rain lashed the city, accompanied by strong winds with speeds of 50-60 kmph, damaged the city.

Comparable climate condition were reported from neighbouring Howrah and Hooghly districts.

The storm was so extreme in some locations that presence dropped dramatically, requiring vehicle drivers to turn on headlights throughout the afternoon hours.

Authorities stated a number of hoardings and banners were harmed due to the strong winds.

Some parts of the overhead tones of the Sahid Kshudiram Metro station in south Kolkata were blown away by the winds, resulting in rainwater gushing into the platform and impacting services in heaven Line area.

The IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore stated improved thunderstorm activity is most likely over south Bengal throughout the next 2 days owing to beneficial wind patterns and strong wetness attack from the Bay of Bengal.

In a weather condition publication, the IMD stated a trough extending from a cyclonic blood circulation over main Pakistan to interior Odisha, going through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh at 0.9 km above mean sea level, together with an upper-air cyclonic blood circulation over north interior Odisha, has actually developed favorable conditions for prevalent thunderstorm activity.

Districts of Bankura, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Jhargram, Purulia, Birbhum and Paschim Medinipur districts has a projection of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 60-70 kmph at separated locations.

For the staying districts of south Bengal, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 50-60 kmph are most likely at separated locations, it stated.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are anticipated at many locations throughout all districts of South Bengal throughout the duration, the IMD included.

The IMD likewise warned anglers versus venturing into the sea along and off the West Bengal and north Odisha coasts, alerting that squally winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting approximately 60 kmph, are most likely to dominate in the area till Friday.

Authorities recommended individuals to stay inside throughout thunderstorms and prevent nestling under trees or near susceptible structures.

This short article was created from an automated news company feed without adjustments to text.