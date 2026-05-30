Antilia bomb scare case: SC dismisses ex-cop Pradeep Sharma’s discharge plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea submitted by previous IPS officer Pradeep Rameshwar Sharma versus a high court order declining his application for discharge in the 2021 Antilia bomb scare case and subsequent murder of business owner Mansukh Hiren

Sharma is chargesheeted for his supposed participation in connection with Hiren’s murder case following the February 25, 2021 bomb scare near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s multi-storey home ‘Antilia’ in south Mumbai

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta informed senior supporter Mukul Rohatgi, standing for Sharma, that the court can comprehend bail or anticipatory bail however discharge in this case can’t be approved at this phase.

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Rohatgi sent that the only claims versus him was that he satisfied another previous policeman, Sachin Waze in a conspiracy to remove Hiren.

“I have known him (Waze) since I was in force but I am nowhere involved in the murder of Mansukh Hiren,” he sent.

The bench, nevertheless, informed Rohatgi that the court was not inclined to hinder the high court order.

On March 10, the high court dismissed an appeal of Sharma, 64, versus rejection of his discharge application by the NIA unique sessions court in Mumbai, in the Hiren murder case.

The high court in February, 2025, declined Sharma’s plea to drop the case, pointing out strong inconclusive evidence connecting him to the criminal offense.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the high court opposed Sharma’s plea for discharge and his appeal versus the high court order.

The company had actually declared that Sharma participated in a conspiracy with prime implicated Waze, to get rid of Hiren.

It had actually stated that the SUV parked with gelatin sticks on Mumbai’s Carmichael Road presumably was Hiren’s taken car.

Sharma competed that he was not an implicated in either the supposed theft case or the bomb scare case.

He was jailed on June 17, 2021 just in connection with the supposed murder case.

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On August 23, 2023, the leading court approved bail to Sharma, who was detained in connection with the case.

On February 25, 2021, an explosives-laden SUV was discovered near ‘Antilia’ in south Mumbai.

While the probe was on, Hiren, who declared that the SUV was last in his ownership before it was taken, was discovered dead under strange situations in a creek in neighbouring Thane on March 5, 2021.

Examining firms declared that Sharma, together with dismissed policemans Waze and some others, had actually hatched the whole conspiracy.

Sharma in addition to policeman Daya Nayak, Vijay Salaskar and Ravindranath Angre belonged to the Mumbai Police’s encounter team that eliminated over 300 lawbreakers in many encounters. Salaskar had actually passed away throughout the 26/11 Mumbai fear attack.

On February 15, 2025, the unique court declined to release Sharma from the cases, stating the court can not, at this phase, accept his contention that he was incorrectly linked.

Prima facie the case refers to a bigger conspiracy apparently hatched by the implicated individuals, and it can not be concluded at this phase that the proof of the witnesses and documentary proof were made, the high court had actually stated.

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