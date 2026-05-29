Piyush Goyal guarantees market India-US interim contract is close: USISPF

India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal|Picture Credit: REUTERS

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Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal offered guarantees that the India-US interim contract is close as he supplied an”motivating upgrade” on bilateral trade settlements throughout an interaction with noteworthy magnate, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) stated.

Goyal likewise went over methods to more deepen India-US trade, financial investment and supply-chain collaborations throughout the closed-door roundtable interaction on Thursday.

The Consulate General of India in New York, in partnership with USISPF, hosted Goyal for the closed-door roundtable conversation, where he engaged with over 50 popular company and market leaders.

Goyal stated he highlighted India’s strong development story, reform-driven company environment, and broadening chances for international financiers under the management of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Discussed ways to further deepen India-US trade, investment, innovation, and supply-chain partnerships for shared prosperity,” he said in a post on X.

USISPF said Goyal provided an “encouraging update on US-India trade negotiations, assuring the industry that an interim agreement is close.” He stressed that “financier self-confidence, company stability, and a foreseeable regulative environment stay leading concerns for the Indian federal government,” USISPF stated, including that Goyal’s engagement declared India’s strong dedication to deepening the bilateral financial collaboration.

A group from the United States is set to go to India from June 1-4 to settle information of the interim trade pact and take forward settlements under the wider bilateral trade contract on different locations such as market gain access to, non-tariff steps, and customizeds assistance.

USISPF stated that as the working out group heads to India early next week, it “wants both federal governments an efficient and effective round of settlements.” Goyal likewise held bilateral talks with leading market heads. In his conference with Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, Ted Pick, Goyal stated conversations concentrated on “enhancing long-lasting financial investments and institutional collaborations in India, while checking out how Morgan Stanley can take advantage of the tremendous chances emerging throughout sectors in the nation.” With Chairman of Warburg Pincus Chip Kaye, Goyal exchanged views on the progressing worldwide financial investment landscape and India’s development as a crucial chauffeur of development and development. “Highlighted that with scale, skill, increasing domestic need, and a constant policy push, India continues to develop brand-new chances throughout sectors for international financiers,” Goyal stated.

In his conference with Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Chintu Patel, Goyal stated he exchanged views on financial investment chances in India’s pharmaceutical sector and opportunities for much deeper cooperation to advance the development landscape in India.

Goyal talked about “deepening cooperation in digital commerce, digital security, and next-generation payment options” with Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach. “Conversations centred around India’s growing digital economy, robust digital public infrastructure, and its emergence as a trusted global hub for fintech innovation,” Goyal added.

Goyal had led a business delegation of over 150 members to Canada from May 25-27 to seek investments, enhance collaborations and give impetus to talks for the proposed free trade agreement (FTA).

Following Goyal’s visit to Canada, VFS Global Head of Americas Amit Kumar Sharma said in a statement to PTI that the visit and the strong business engagement accompanying it “shows a restored momentum in the India– Canada relationship at a seriously crucial time.

“What this eventually drives is higher movement of trainees, business owners, financiers, knowledgeable specialists, and households throughout among the world’s crucial people-to-people passages,” Sharma stated.

He included that market leaders anticipate the India– Canada passage to end up being “significantly vibrant” in the years ahead, supported by deeper economic collaboration, educational exchange, and business connectivity.

“The true strength of any bilateral relationship is measured not only by trade, but by the ease and confidence with which people can move across borders. As mobility demand continues to grow, the focus must now shift toward building operational capacity, trusted systems, and seamless customer experiences that can support this next phase of engagement between the two nations,” Sharma said.

Published on May 29, 2026