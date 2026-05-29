CBSE revaluation 2026 starts: Check when will outcomes be out, procedure and essential standards

Summary CBSE has actually started the Class 12 re-evaluation procedure for 2026. This follows extensive trainee issues concerning the current examination and answer-sheet evaluation system. Over 4 lakh trainees have actually looked for their assessed response books. The board has actually modified its charge structure after getting objections. Re-evaluation outcomes are expected in June or July 2026.

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The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has actually opened the Class 12 re-evaluation procedure for 2026 from Friday, starting the post-result evaluation treatment in the middle of extensive issues raised by trainees concerning this year’s assessment and answer-sheet evaluation system.

According to main information, more than 4 lakh trainees have actually used to gain access to copies of their examined response books following the statement of the CBSE Class 12 outcomes. The board has actually gotten over 11.31 lakh applications for response scripts, while around 8.98 lakh scanned copies have actually currently been offered digitally.

Re-evaluation results anticipated in June or July

CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation outcomes are typically stated in between 30 and 45 days after the application procedure concludes.

Given that the prolonged application window for re-evaluation and answer-sheet gain access to will stay open up until late May 2026, the modified outcomes are anticipated to be revealed in June or early July 2026.

CBSE modifies charge structure after criticism

Following objections from trainees and moms and dads, CBSE modified the cost structure for post-result services.

Under the upgraded structure, trainees will need to pay Rs 100 per topic to get scanned copies of examined response sheets in the very first phase. For confirmation of marks or concerns determined in the response book, the cost has actually likewise been repaired at Rs 100 per topic.

For the last including re-evaluation or rechecking, trainees will be charged Rs 25 per concern.

Previously, the charges for these services were considerably greater, drawing criticism from trainees currently handling evaluation-related and technical concerns.

The board has actually likewise mentioned that re-evaluation charges will be reimbursed if marks increase after the evaluation procedure.

Process for getting re-evaluation

Trainees looking for re-evaluation needs to initially acquire scanned copies of their examined response sheets through the main CBSE website.

After examining the response books, trainees can get confirmation if they determine inconsistencies in marking or computation. They might consequently ask for re-evaluation for particular concerns where they think marks were not granted properly.

CBSE has actually clarified that marks after re-evaluation might increase, reduce or stay the same. The modified ratings, as soon as upgraded, will be dealt with as last.

Issues raised over brand-new digital assessment system

The a great deal of demands follows criticism surrounding the execution of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system presented for Class 12 board assessments this year.

Under the brand-new procedure, inspectors assessed scanned digital copies of response sheets rather of physical response books. CBSE presented the system to enhance effectiveness and openness in the assessment procedure.

A number of trainees declared disparities after the outcomes were revealed. Problems consisted of uncontrolled responses, computation errors, insufficient assessment, blurred scans and technical issues while accessing response sheets online.

The concern acquired attention on social networks after trainees shared screenshots and raised issues concerning the assessment procedure.