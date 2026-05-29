IDBI Bank sale back on table: Centre

Run-through The quotes stay ‘alive’ and the federal government is taking a look at legal arrangements under the tendering structure that enables quotes to be accepted even if deals are listed below the reserve cost, stated individuals pointed out above. Listen to this post in summed up format

Reuters

New Delhi: The Centre is checking out methods to restore the stalled privatisation of IDBI Bank, individuals acquainted with the matter informed ET. The options consist of taking a look at whether earlier turned down quotes, from Prem Watsa-led Fairfax Financial Holdings and Emirates NBD, for their failure to difficulty the reserve cost limit might still be thought about, they stated.

The quotes stay ‘alive’ and the federal government is taking a look at legal arrangements under the tendering structure that permits quotes to be accepted even if deals are listed below the reserve cost, stated individuals mentioned above.

The reserve rate stays concealed. A call is anticipated to be taken quickly as the federal government takes a look at methods to boost its non-tax profits. A senior federal government authorities stated that all choices are on the table, as the procedure for offering its stake in IDBI Bank was never ever “scrapped” even after the monetary quotes were discovered to be listed below the reserve rate. “Multiple options are being examined including how to complete the transaction in the ongoing round,” an official said. The government fixed the reserve price after bids were submitted by interested parties but before they were opened.

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The reserve price remains confidential and has not been disclosed to bidders. The Centre may also seek guidance from, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, given the valuation concerns considering a very limited free public float, currently at 5.29%.

Low Public Float

“All these elements are being taken a look at,” said another official. In February 2026, Arunish Chawla, secretary, Department of Investment and Public Affairs, or DIPAM, had said in a post on X that financial bids had been received for the strategic disinvestment of the IDBI Bank.

“They will be examined according to the recommended treatment,” he mentioned. The stake sale procedure came to a stop in March after the quotes gotten were discovered to be listed below the reserve rate. IDBI’s share rate then crashed from a 52- week high of Rs 118.45 to a 52-week short on March 30 at Rs 61.05 at the Bombay Stock Exchange, or BSE.

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The stock acquired some momentum in April and is presently trading at Rs 73.49 on the BSE. The federal government intends to offer its 30.48% stake and Life Insurance Corporation of India’s 30.24% stake in the bank. At the existing market value, it will have the ability to raise around Rs 24,000 crore. The federal government has actually allocated Rs 80,000 crore from possession monetisation in this financial.

Based on the procedure, the effective bidder will need to go through a last evaluation by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to make sure that it fulfills the regulator’s ‘in shape & & appropriate’ requirements. In addition, approvals will be required from statutory and regulative authorities, consisting of the Competition Commission of India. The effective bidder will likewise need to abide by the requirement to make an open deal to minority investors of IDBI Bank.