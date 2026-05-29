Himachal: Three females dead, 9 hurt as lorry falls under Kullu canyon

3 females lost their lives and 9 individuals, consisting of a six-year-old kid, sustained injuries after a car they were taking a trip in plunged into a deep canyon in Kullu district, authorities stated on Thursday. Chauffeur Jai Singh (43 ), who was amongst the hurt, stated brake failure set off the incident. A case has actually been signed up and an examination is underway, authorities stated. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Local residents at the mishap site in Kullu on Thursday." > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/05/28/400x225/Local-residents-at-the-mishap-site-in-Kullu-on-Thu_1779998665343.jpg"alt ="Local residents at the mishap site in Kullu on Thursday."title ="Local residents at the mishap site in Kullu on Thursday."width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Regional citizens at the incident website in Kullu on Thursday.

The deceased have actually been recognized as Maina Devi (37 ), Kalawati (40) and Kali Devi (35 ). Amongst the hurt are Ayansh Thakur (6), Mala Devi(39), Anju(26), Kamla(35 ), Tara Thakur (25), Promila Devi( 35), Chitru Devi(37)and Savitra (43), all homeowners of Kullu district. The hurt have actually been confessed to a regional medical facility while 2 seriously hurt people– Tara Thakur and her kid Ayansh– have actually been described AIIMS in Bilaspur.

The mishap occurred near Badai Nullah on Kullu-Peej link roadway when the victims were going from Shilnal gram panchayat after casting their votes to Kullu to go to a regional fair. The authorities stated that the automobile (Tata Sumo) broke through the roadside parapet and plunged around 350 feet into the canyon.

Authorities and fire workers, together with regional homeowners, started a rescue operation. Regional MLA Sundar Singh Thakur satisfied the hurt at the healthcare facility.

Kullu superintendent of authorities (SP) Madan Lal stated the precise factor behind the accident was being checked out. The bodies have actually been sent out to the local medical facility in Kullu for a postmortem assessment.

Deputy commissioner Anurag Chander Sharma stated instant relief of 20,000 each has actually been launched to the households of the departed, and 5,000 each has actually been launched to 4 hurt people. Those who have actually been described AIIMS-Bilaspur have actually been provided 10,000 each, he included.