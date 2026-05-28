‘India will decline hollow rhetoric while Pakistan sponsors terrorism’: India provides sharp rebuke at UNSC

May 28, 2026

BRAND-NEW DELHI — India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, provided a sharp defense throughout a UN Security Council open argument, straight reacting to “unwarranted and baseless” remarks made by Pakistan. Harish stated India was “forced to react” and looked for to “set the realities directly” throughout the conversation on reinforcing the UN-centred worldwide system and supporting the UN Charter.

Harish specified that because Independence, India has actually dealt with duplicated cross-border hostility from Pakistan, consisting of territorial claims and military hostilities.

He stated Pakistan’s actions, consisting of “continual sponsorship of cross-border terrorism”, totaled up to offenses of sovereignty and tranquil coexistence concepts. He included that India has actually regularly handled an enduring pattern of hostile conduct.

#WATCH|At UNSC Open Debate, Permanent Representative of India to the UN in New York, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish states, “I am obliged to react to unwarranted and baseless remarks made by Pakistan today. India wants to set the realities directly. Independent India started … pic.twitter.com/jFu7o8SEm3

— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2026

The Indian envoy described Pakistan’s teaching of causing progressive damage through terrorism. He stated this method of “bleeding India by a thousand cuts” exposes contradictions in Pakistan’s mentioned dedication to the UN Charter and global standards.

Harish even more specified that Pakistan’s supposed assistance for extremist and violent networks has actually continued because its development, including that such patterns are well-documented in the general public domain. He stated these advancements consist of the promo of spiritual extremism, violent radicalism, and continual anti-India rhetoric.

Repeating India’s position, Harish stated the nation keeps the right to safeguard itself versus cross-border terrorism. He likewise stated Pakistan should accept effects for ongoing assistance to terrorism, and required a total and permanent end to such activities, framing it as vital for local stability and adherence to worldwide concepts.