Woman Pop Group VIVA’s Music Is Now Streaming, Two Decades After They First Made Waves

The early 2000s act consisting of Anushka Manchanda, Neha Bhasin, Pratichee Mohapatra and Mahua Kamat launched their self-titled album in 2002, and ‘VIVA Reloaded’ in 2003

Lady pop group VIVA’s discography is now formally offered on streaming platforms, permitting fans to relive early 2000s Hindi pop fond memories.

The group formed in 2002 after Anushka Manchanda, Pratichee Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin, Seema Ramchandani and Mahua Kamat won the telecasted skill hunt Popstars on Channel V and went on to deal with the similarity Salim-Suleiman, Sandeep Chowta, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Javed Akhtar to put out tunes like “Jahan Ho Pyar Ka Mausam,” “Jaago Zara” and “Hum Naye Geet.”

It became part of their launching self-titled album VIVA out in 2002. Ramchandani left the group not long after, however the rest 4 members went on to launch another collection of tunes, VIVA Reloaded in 2003 and now, music platform and label KaanPhod– introduced under JioStar– has actually launched both VIVA and VIVA Reloaded on streaming platforms.

VIVA went on to sing in a couple of movie soundtracks however mainly, the members went their different methods and introduced their solo music professions. Today. Manchanda carries out around the globe as an electronic artist under the name Kiss Nuka, while Bhasin is a pop artist likewise understood for a number of movie hits. Mohapatra too started launching independent product.

Manchanda states in a declaration about their music being made commonly readily available online when again, “VIVA represents an effective minute in time that laid the structure for us to be strong, independent ladies. We are humbled and grateful for the love we have actually continued to get over the last 20 years, therefore this minute feels even more wonderful as it comes together!”

Bhasin, who had actually reacted to fan needs to have VIVA’s music readily available beyond the couple of video on YouTube, remembers that the group was “a sensation, a memory and a whole period for us and a generation that matured with our music. She included her declaration, “As India’s very first pop lady band, we shared something really unique together which connection has actually survived for many years through the unbelievable love of our audiences. I’m so pleased that the tunes and videos which specified numerous millennial memories will now lastly be offered for more recent generations to find, experience and take pleasure in too.”

Mohapatra holds VIVA near to her heart, calling it “inseparable” from her identity. “It was where my musical journey genuinely started, forming me not simply as an artist however as an individual. It holds a few of my happiest memories, inmost relationships and most significant turning points. Seeing the music return after all these years feels psychological, sentimental and a little surreal. There’s something gorgeous about understanding these tunes will now enter into the lives of both old listeners and a totally brand-new generation,” she states in her declaration.

Kamat included, “The music of VIVA is lastly going back to where it has actually constantly belonged with the listeners who have actually brought these tunes in their hearts for all these years. The love and assistance we’ve continued to get throughout generations has actually been really frustrating, and it implies a lot to understand that fans all over can now stream, rediscover and commemorate these tunes all over once again.”