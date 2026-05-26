Anula Namshum’s ‘NTWM’ Video Takes United States To a Party By Tea Plantation Workers

The Arunachal Pradesh artist partnered with guitar player Lemuel Mazumder in addition to filmmaker Khanseng Mein for her very first tune because 2022

For her very first tune in about 4 years, singer-songwriter Anula Namshum coordinated with guitarist-producer Lemuel Mazumder for”NTWM (Next Time We Meet),”a dreamy, cool indie rock tune that likewise acts as the background for a celebration amongst tea plantation employees in the video directed by Khanseng Mein.

Namshum– who launched her launching tune “Dream” in 2022– takes a groovier turn with her most current, which likewise includes bassist Nisham Pul and drummer Stephen Krisikro. The tune came her method 2025, after it was initially substantiated of a jam session in between 2017 and 2018. The more reflective, acoustic guitar-driven 2nd half of the tune was included as soon as Namshum started dealing with Mazumder, “letting the tune take its own course,” according to the singer-songwriter.

She includes, “Me providing my voice to it sometimes seemed like a confessional rather of a groove-heavy anthem, and vice versa. We meant to keep it that method rather of serving a pre-existing concept of how the tune was initially expected to be.” It was then blended by sound engineer Nantret and mastered by Chennai-based Akash Shravan.

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The video by filmmaker Khanseng Mein includes an entire brand-new measurement to the story of”NTWM.”Sharing script composing tasks with associate director Chau Anandra Namchoom, the duo was dealing with a liberty for the tune’s visuals.”He in addition to and his movie team lastly picked representing a group of tea plantation employees going for it, tossing a grand celebration on their base pay income,” Namshum states.

In the video, the plot advances from curious looks in between 2 employees on the tea plantation to payday to prepare for a celebration with live music by Namshum. As the celebration raves on, the set leaves into their own truth, genuinely dancing like nobody’s enjoying.

Both Namshum and Mein echo how it was essential to represent everyday wager employees “in this type of energetic, aspirational, epic method on screen,” considering they saw them frequently on tea plantations. The whole cast– other than for the lead set– includes real tea plantation employees.

Mein includes, “A great deal of the time, working-class or labor neighborhoods are either represented through battle alone or displayed in an extremely one-dimensional method. We wished to reveal something cheerful rather– the concept that these individuals likewise commemorate, dream, fall in love, and produce memorable memories together.” The music video director states it was “vital” to preserve credibility when it came to this representation. “It was extremely crucial to us that the employees were never ever dealt with as caricatures or represented in a buffooning method. We desired them to feel cool, charming, amusing, romantic, trendy, and complete of life. The movie originates from a location of affection and love for individuals and neighborhoods we matured around. These are individuals who work exceptionally difficult every day, and we wished to picture what it would appear like if they got to have the night of their lives,” he includes.

It was the filmmaker who recommended Namshum and the band likewise belong of the video, leading the “wild celebration.” Namshum states it was “extremely uncomfortable” in the beginning to compare the energy levels however they ultimately entered the groove. There’s a part where Namshum even imitates playing the trumpet to match the configured part of the tune. “Just to include a bit of style to the video, I play-acted the function of a trumpet gamer. I want to say sorry ahead of time to individuals who can really play. Sorry you needed to see that.”