Adyton Successfully Achieves Major Mining Advancement Milestone at The Wapolu Gold Project

BRISBANE, AUS, May 26, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Adyton Resources Corporation (TSXV: ADY) (“Adyton” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Mining Lease Warden’s Hearing for the recommencement of mining operations at the historic Wapolu Gold Mine (“Wapolu” or the “Project”) on Fergusson Island, Papua New Guinea. The Hearing, held on May 21, 2026, represents a significant milestone in the Mining Lease application process and an important step toward advancing Wapolu toward potential redevelopment and future production.

Conducted by senior Mineral Resources Authority (“MRA”) Mining Warden Mr. Kopi Wapa at the Wapolu exploration camp, the Hearing forms a mandatory component of the Mining lease approval process and is intended to formally assess community support for the granting of a mining lease to the project developer. The Hearing was attended by all principal landowners, alongside key representatives from Adyton, its joint venture partner, East Vision Investment Holdings (“EVIH”) and the Provincial Government, underscoring the strong engagement and collaborative approach being taken as the Company advances the Project. The Warden will now submit a report on the hearing to the Mineral Resources Authority Mining Advisory Council (MAC) following which the MAC will complete its assessment for the grant of the Mining Lease.

Exploration Licence EL 2549, which hosts the Wapolu Gold Project, is currently the subject of a Mining Lease application ML 1390 and Lease For Mining Purposes, LMP 152. Together, these statutory permits are intended to support the recommencement of mining operations at the historic Wapolu mine. The Mining Lease application covers the proposed mining and processing operations while the LMP application relates to supporting non-processing infrastructure including such facilities as airstrips.

The Wapolu Project, together with the neighboring Gameta license area, represents two of the most advanced development assets on Fergusson Island. Both projects are being actively advanced through the permitting and development process by Adyton and EVIH.

“The successful completion of the Warden’s Hearing marks another major milestone in advancing Wapolu toward the potential recommencement of mining operations. In Papua New Guinea, the Warden’s Hearing is a critical and mandatory component of the regulatory process, providing local stakeholder and landowners with the opportunity to formally participate in the transition from exploration to mining,” said Tim Crossley, CEO of Adyton. “We are extremely encouraged by the strong support demonstrated by land holder, community representatives and other stakeholders throughout the Hearing process. Their support reflects the collaborative relationships Adyton and EVIH have built on Fergusson Island and reinforces the significant opportunity we see in advancing Wapolu and the broader Fergusson Island projects toward development.”

Louis Wang, Project Director of EVIH, commented, “We are very pleased with the show of support by the Wapolu community for the re-start of mining at Wapolu. This community from day 1 of EVIH commencing exploration work at Wapolu has been a pleasure to work with and always shown strong support for our activities. We now look forward to working with the community as we transition the project back into a full-scale mining, processing and concentrate export operation.”

Mining Warden Kopi Wapa addresses local Wapolu Landowners

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Mining Warden Kopi Wapa, Clifford Pakailasi from the Provincial Government, Adyton and EVIH representatives Tom Charlton, Louis Wang and Gary Wang along with community representatives following the completion of the warden hearing formalities

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ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on advancing gold and copper projects in world-class mineral jurisdictions. The Company holds a portfolio of highly prospective assets in Papua New Guinea where it is actively working to expand its existing gold Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources and build on recent high-grade gold and copper drill results at its 100% owned Feni Island ‎project.

Adyton’s projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, on accessible island settings that host several globally significant deposits including the Lihir gold mine and ‎Panguna copper-gold mine on Bougainville Island, both in close proximity to Feni, highlighting the district-scale potential of the Company’s land package.

Feni Island Au-Cu project

The Feni Island Project currently has a mineral ‎resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 dated October 14, 2021, which has outlined an initial inferred ‎mineral resource of 60.4 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.75 g/t Au, for contained gold of 1,460,000 ounces, ‎assuming a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au. See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland ‎Province, Papua New Guinea prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon ‎Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant ‎and “qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101, available under Adyton’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

Fergusson Island Au projects

The Fergusson Island Projects currently have a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, which outlined an indicated mineral resource of 5.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.28 g/t Au for contained gold of 206,000 ounces and an inferred mineral resource of 23.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.99 g/t Au for contained gold of 733,000 ounces, both inferred and indicated resources used a 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade, refer Table below for a breakdown of the Fergusson Island projects Mineral Resources.

Project Indicated Inferred Au

(g/t) Tonnes

(million) Au

(koz) Au

(g/t) Tonnes

(million) Au

(koz) Gameta exploration licence 1.33 4.0 173 1.01 10.5 340 Wapolu exploration licence 1.00 1.0 33 0.97 12.7 393 Fergusson Island Gold Project 1.28 5.0 206 0.99 23.2 733

Gameta and Wapolu resources at 0.5g/t gold cut-off

See the technical report dated October 14, 2021, entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Fergusson Gold Property, Milne Bay ‎Province, Papua New Guinea” prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon ‎Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant ‎and “qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101, available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

See the technical report dated January 7, 2026, entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on Wapolu Gold Project” prepared for Adyton Resources by Louis Cohalan (MAIG), an independent mining consultant ‎and “qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101, available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release includes “forward‐looking statements”, including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations that are subject to several assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Adyton. Forward‐looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward‐looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release include plans pertaining to the drill program, the intention to prepare additional technical studies, the timing of the drill program, uses of the recent drone survey data, the timing of updating key findings, the preparation of resource estimates, and the deeper exploration of high-grade gold and copper feeder systems. The forward‐looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward‐looking information are based on management of the parties’ reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses, and opinions, which are based on such management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the projects in a timely manner; the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development; construction and continued operation of the Fergusson Island Project and the Feni Island Project; the ability to effectively complete the drilling program; and Adyton’s ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect Adyton’s management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of managements considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Adyton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and under reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by Adyton. Among the key risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are the following: impacts arising from the global disruption, changes in general macroeconomic conditions; reliance on key personnel; reliance on Zenex Drilling; changes in securities markets; changes in the price of gold or certain other commodities; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave‐ins and flooding); discrepancies between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and changes in the costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking statements. Such forward‐looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available. No forward‐looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Adyton Resources Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward‐looking information except as required by applicable law.

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Topic: Press release summary