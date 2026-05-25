‘Too couple of hands, a lot of jobs’

: A single junior engineer (JE) handling 3 to 4 substations and a subdivisional officer (SDO) managing almost 10 to 12 feeders has actually ended up being regular throughout numerous power circulation departments in Uttar Pradesh, exposing the deepening stress on the electrical power system. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Employees argue that repeated disciplinary action against lower staff has not solved the real issues because the deeper structural weaknesses remain unaddressed. (For representation only)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/05/24/400x225/Employees-argue-that-repeated-disciplinary-action-_1779648144597.jpg"alt ="Employees argue that repeated disciplinary action against lower staff has not solved the real issues because the deeper structural weaknesses remain unaddressed. (For representation only)"title ="Employees argue that repeated disciplinary action against lower staff has not solved the real issues because the deeper structural weaknesses remain unaddressed. (For representation only)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Workers argue that duplicated disciplinary action versus lower personnel has actually not resolved the genuine concerns due to the fact that the much deeper structural weak points stay unaddressed.(For representation just)

Engineers declare that extreme work and consistent pressure impact effectiveness. They state workers frequently stay on task late into the night throughout faults, blackouts, and peak summer season need.

Another significant issue being highlighted is the decrease in field-level technical personnel.

Staff members declare that employees were moved far from field tasks into substation operator (SSO) functions, while a great deal of legal linemen and SSOs were eliminated or decreased. This has actually substantially deteriorated fault-response ability even as customers in numerous locations are dealing with extended failures, postponed repair work, and duplicated disruptions in power supply.

Field workers state the facilities itself is under severe pressure.

Shailendra Dubey, chairman of the All India Power Engineers’ Federation, states, “Despite increasing electrical power need over the last years, appropriate variety of brand-new substations and feeders were not included. According to staff members, a big portion of transformers, substations, and feeders are presently running under overloaded conditions.This has actually apparently caused: regular tripping, low-voltage supply, transformer faults leading to duplicated power cuts throughout peak hours. A city like Lucknow needs around 350 substations however just has 148.”

Devendra Kumar Pandey, basic secretary of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Tender/ Contract Employees’ Union, stated: “While systemic failures continue, frontline workers deal with the optimal public anger.They are assaulted whenever power cuts take place. Customers typically direct disappointment at linemen and regional engineers, while administrative pressure and suspensions regularly fall on JEs and SDOs.”

Workers argue that duplicated disciplinary action versus lower personnel has actually not fixed the genuine concerns due to the fact that the much deeper structural weak points stay unaddressed.

Chief engineer, Lucknow Central, LESA, Ravi Agarwal stated,” Our present tension is on supplying the undisturbed power supply to locals. Reforms are going on and they will continue in the future too.”