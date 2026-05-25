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Home Business Iran’s deputy foreign minister dials Vikrim Misri

Iran’s deputy foreign minister dials Vikrim Misri

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New Delhi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi dialled Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday and is believed to have apprised him of Tehran’s negotiations with Washington to end the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

The phone conversation came amid indications that the US and Iran are looking at a preliminary deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz before hammering out a comprehensive peace agreement.

Also Read | Iranian embassy rejects US State Secretary Marco Rubio’s remarks

“Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri received a call from Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs of Iran @TakhtRavanchi,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on social media.

“Discussions focused on recent developments in the region and a review of bilateral cooperation,” he said.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in New Delhi that the US has made significant progress in negotiations with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read | India medical tourism market feels the weight of Iran war

However, Rubio, currently on a four-day visit to India, said that President Donald Trump is maintaining a cautious approach and will not accept a bad deal.

The key sticking points in the US-Iran peace talks have been Iran’s nuclear programme and control over the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s energy supplies pass in normal times.

Shipping through the Strait has been severely disrupted since February 28, when the US and Israel launched joint attacks on Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes. Shipping disruptions continue even though a fragile ceasefire has been in place since April 8.

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