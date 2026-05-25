Bhutan PM visits Guwahati, meets CM Sarma

The Governor of Assam Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay and had a meeting with him at Lok Bhavan in Guwahati on Monday.

The meeting witnessed elaborate discussions on a wide range of issues on strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation in the larger interest of the Northeast region with particular focus on Assam. A cultural evening showcasing the rich cultural heritage and traditional hospitality of Assam was also organized in honour of the visiting dignitary.

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Sarma stated in X, “Honoured to welcome and call on Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bhutan, H.E tsheringtobgay in Guwahati. Bharat and Bhutan share a very special civilisational relationship and under the leadership of Adarniya narendramodi ji, Assam is playing a pivotal role in strengthening this relationship which will define the growth of the South Asian region in the 21st century”.

The Chief minister office stated in X, “At Lok Bhawan today, Governor of Assam laxmanacharya54

and HCM Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed Prime Minister of Bhutan H.E.

tsheringtobgay. The meeting reaffirmed the timeless Assam–Bhutan bond, with both sides emphasising deeper cooperation, stronger bilateral ties and shared regional progress. The evening concluded with a vibrant ‘Sanskritik Sandhya’ at Lok Sewa Bhawan in honour of the visiting dignitary”.

Assam minister Atul Bora said the visit is expected to further deepen ties between Assam and Bhutan and strengthen cooperation across sectors. “I had the honour of according a warm and heartfelt welcome to Prime Minister of Bhutan, His Excellency Dasho Tshering Tobgay, at State Guest House Number One, Koinadhora, Guwahati,” Bora said in a social media post, following the reception.

Bora said Assam and Bhutan share “an age-old relationship rooted in mutual trust, harmony and deep socio-cultural ties”. “Our enduring friendship has been strengthened over generations through close people-to-people connections, shared traditions and longstanding cooperation across diverse sectors.”

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The Chief minister office stated in X, “Assam chief secretary Ravi Kota met Jordan Martinez Vazquez, Attaché and Regional Security Officer of the European Union Delegation to India, Bhutan and Nepal who is on a visit to the State. The meeting focused on the emergence of a New Assam under the leadership of HCM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Assam’s improving law and order situation, women’s safety, infrastructure growth, implementation of new criminal laws and the State’s expanding investment ecosystem were key pillars of the discussion. The Chief Secretary highlighted Assam’s strategic importance as a gateway to South East Asia and opportunities for collaboration in sustainable development and biodiversity conservation.”