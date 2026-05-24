Telangana Cabinet clears brand-new life sciences policy 2026-30

Telangana Cabinet on Saturday authorized a brand-new Life Sciences Policy 2026-30 with a goal to make the State among the leading 5 life sciences centers on the planet.

The policy will use a variety of rewards consisting of market states to research study and advancement (R&D) systems.

The policy likewise targets at producing 5 lakh tasks and drawing in $25 billion financial investments in the life sciences market, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Telangana Minister for Information and interaction informed newspersons on Saturday.

The cabinet has actually likewise authorized a proposition to offer mid-day meals to the trainees of the federal government junior colleges in the State. Other crucial choices consisted of allowance of 1,000 crores for plans for Godavari Pushkaralu of 2027 (out of which 300 crore to be launched instantly), approval to the propositions of Discoms to participate the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) is a Government of India effort introduced to enhance the functional performances and monetary sustainability of State-owned power circulation business (DISCOMs).

Released on May 23, 2026