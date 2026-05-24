Hyderabad authorities releases AI-powered mobile app that can tape, transcribe, equate grievances in 10 Indian languages

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar introducing an AI-CopWriter in Hyderabad on Saturday

The Hyderabad City Police on Saturday released AI-CopWriter, a first-of-its-kind AI-powered mobile app that enables officers to record, transcribe, and equate grievances in 10 significant Indian languages in genuine time at every police headquarters.

Any resident can now lodge a grievance in their native tongue. The app transcribes and equates spoken words into a total, precise FIR within seconds– getting rid of language barriers and making cops services more available to all, consisting of migrants and non-Telugu speakers.

The Hyderabad City Police is leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to boost the effectiveness and efficiency of contemporary policing. The department is currently making use of AI through the ‘C-Mitra’ platform for preparing cybercrime problems.

An AI-powered system has actually been released for task allotment of City Armed Reserve (CAR) workers.

By transitioning from standard manual approaches the department has actually made sure a transparent and impartial procedure of designating posts to workers.

It has actually likewise released AI in its Social Media Surveillance platform called SOCEYE to keep an eye on online material, track regular cyber nuisances, and recognize stories that threaten public order or ladies’s security.

In its most current effort, the Hyderabad City Police has actually incorporated AI for the structured registration of problems, marking a substantial action towards smarter and more effective civil service.

Released on May 23, 2026