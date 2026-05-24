Surat-based Anupam Rasayan India to get upto 74.2 percent in Bliss GVS Pharma

Surat-based Anupam Rasayan India Ltd stated it was getting upto 74.2 percent in Bliss GVS Pharma Limited, a Mumbai-based solutions business.

A company of customized synthesis and specialized chemicals Anupam Rasayan stated in a declaration it was getting 43.3-48.2 percent equity stake, followed by an open deal to the general public investors of Bliss GVS Pharma Limited, at a reported 1,360-plus crore. The purchase has actually been funded through 300 crore through a term loan, it stated.

Happiness GVS Pharma Ltd is taken part in the advancement, production, marketing, and export of a vast array of dose types consisting of suppositories, pessaries, tablets, pills, syrups, injectables, creams, and lotions. Developed in 1984, it is noted on the NSE and BSE, and has an existence throughout controlled and semi-regulated global markets, especially in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, it stated. Happiness GVS Pharma has a varied portfolio of over 150 top quality solutions throughout restorative locations such as antimalarial, anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, and ladies’s health care.

Anand Desai, Managing Director, Anupam Rasayan, stated the acquisition marks a turning point in constructing an incorporated international life sciences and specialized pharmaceutical platform. “This will tactically enhance our existence throughout the pharmaceutical worth chain, covering KSMs (essential beginning products) to end up dose solutions. Happiness GVS Pharma brings reputable abilities in specific niche dose types, a strong worldwide footprint, distinguished brand names, and competence throughout numerous healing sections.”

Released on May 23, 2026