Police busts terrorists’ hideout in J&K

Baramulla: In a success against terrorism, Baramulla Police, in a joint counter-terror operation, busted a terrorist hideout and recovered a significant cache of explosives in the Nilsar Kandi area of Chandoosa, Baramulla on Saturday.

Acting on a specific intelligence generated by J&K Police, an operation was launched by police with 52 RR, CRPF 53 Bn and SSB 2 Bn, according to a release.

Also read: Terrorists’ search intensifies in J&K’s Rajouri after encounter; more troops deployed

During the operation, security forces successfully unearthed a concealed hideout and recovered a substantial quantity of war-like stores including 14 Soviet-made OG-7V fragmentation rounds meant for RPGs, recovered in plastic packaging and 09 PG-7P propellant charges/ boosters contained in green plastic tubes.

The recovery has thwarted a potential threat and represents a significant achievement in North Kashmir’s ongoing anti-terror operations.

The operation in the area continued for nearly six hours to ensure complete sanitization and eliminate any potential threat.

Subsequently, the recovered explosive materials was thoroughly examined by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of J&K Police and was safely destroyed in-situ in accordance with established safety protocols, the release stated.

In this regard, FIR no 23/2026 under 4/5 Explosive Substances Act and 7/25 Arms Act has been registered at PS Chandoosa and investigation has been initiated.

Meanwhile, a major anti-terror operation intensified in the Pir Panjal belt on Sunday as security forces established contact with heavily armed terrorists hiding in the dense Ghambir Mughlan forest area of Rajouri district.

The breakthrough comes on the second consecutive day of a massive, intelligence-led cordon-and-search operation (CASO) launched jointly by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

According to the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps, security forces successfully tracked down the suspects on Sunday morning after launching initial searches the previous day.

“Today at around 11:30 AM, contact was established with terrorists in the general area of Gambhir Muglan, Rajouri, during an intelligence-based joint operation conducted along with the J&K Police and CRPF,” the White Knight Corps stated in a post on X.