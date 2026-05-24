D’ Artagnan, Miracle Star, Evener and Korbinian excel

D’ Artagnan, Miracle Star, Evener and Korbinian excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (May 24).

Inner sand:

600m: Agrador (P. Trevor) 39. strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Emphatic (D. Patel) 42. Pleased. Pursuit Of Wealth (Rafique), River Deep (M. Naveen) 44. They finished level. Star Studded (Vikrant), Incredible Luck (Prabhakaran) 45. They moved freely. Assurances (rb), Husanara (Yash) 45. They finished together. Gold Empire (-) 43. Strode out well. Approval (rb), Routing Run (rb) 45. They moved freely. Edmonton (P. Trevor) 45.5. Easy. Thessalian (G. Vivek) 44.5. In fine trim. Dictator (Laxman S) 43. Moved well.

1000m: Korbinian (Vishal B) 1-14, 600/41.5. Impressed. Lone Ranger (rb) 1-16, 600/45. Easy. Ravishing Queen (Suraj) 1-13.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Miracle Star (Suraj) 1-11, 600/41. A fine display.

1200m: Regal Aristocrat (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Strode out well. Royal Legacy (Suraj) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Moved impressively. Sigrid (Aleemuddin), Mandalay (Antony) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. They moved fluently. Evener (Sandesh) 1-29, 1,000/1-11, 600/40.5. Moved attractively. Shining Path (Akshay) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Stretched out well.

1400m: Winfield (Antony) 1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Strode out well. Estelle (Antony) 1-41, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved well. Europe (Neeraj) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine trim. Ark Emperor (P. Trevor) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Moved nicely. Zayyan (Yash) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. Impressed. D’ Artagnan (G. Vivek) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/40.5. A pleasing display.

1600m: Knotty Emperor (P. Trevor) 1-56, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved with plenty in hand. Knotty Girl (Antony) 1-59, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Iron Flame (P. Mani) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well.