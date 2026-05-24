CNG Prices Hiked By Rs 1 Per Kg From Today; Petrol, Diesel Also See Fresh Increase Across Metros|Image: X

New Delhi: Compressed Natural Gas( CNG )rates have actually been increased by Rs 1 per kg with result from Saturday, apparently released by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), contributing to the travelling problem for users of CNG-powered automobiles. The most recent modification comes together with fresh walkings in fuel and diesel rates throughout significant urbane cities.

The most recent modification likewise pressed fuel and diesel rates higher in all 4 cities. In Delhi, gas increased by 87 paise to Rs 99.51 per litre from Rs 98.64, leaving it simply 49 paise except the Rs 100 mark. Diesel in the capital is up 91 paise to Rs 92.49 per litre from Rs 91.58.

Kolkata tape-recorded among the steepest walkings, with fuel up 94 paise to Rs 110.64 per litre and diesel up 95 paise to Rs 97.02 per litre. Mumbai saw fuel boost 90 paise to Rs 108.49 per litre and diesel increase 94 paise to Rs 95.02 per litre. In Chennai, fuel went up 82 paise to Rs 105.31 per litre while diesel increased 87 paise to Rs 96.98 per litre, sources stated.

With CNG now dearer by Rs 1 per kg, day-to-day commuters utilizing auto-rickshaws, taxis, and CNG-run personal automobiles will deal with greater running expenses. The CNG walking likewise affects public transportation fleets in cities like Delhi and Mumbai, where a big share of buses and taxis work on the fuel.

Fuel rates in India are modified based upon global crude and gas rates, currency exchange rate, and regional levies. The current boosts come amidst raised international energy costs due to continuous West Asia stress and supply issues, which have actually kept both petroleum and gas markets unpredictable.