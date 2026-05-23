Visually impaired girl from Odisha scores 92% in CHSE Plus 2 Arts exam

In an inspiring example of determination and courage, a visually impaired female student from Odisha’s Jajpur district has secured 92 percent marks in the Plus 2 Arts examination, proving that physical disability cannot stop the pursuit of dreams, sources said on Friday.

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The remarkable achievement of Debarani Mandal, a resident of the Kuansarpur area in Jajpur, has become a source of motivation for students and parents alike.

Debarani, daughter of Tapan Mandal, lost her eyesight a few years ago after suffering from an illness. However, despite losing her vision, she never gave up on education. Through strong willpower, dedication, and continuous hard work, she managed to excel academically and score an impressive 553 marks in the Plus 2 examination.

Since Debarani could not read textbooks on her own, her parents played a major role in supporting her education. Her father and mother regularly read out lessons to her and also prepared audio recordings of various subjects to help her study. By repeatedly listening to the lessons and memorising them carefully, Debarani prepared herself for the exam.

During the Plus 2 exam, she took the assistance of a writer to complete her answers. Earlier, too, she had performed exceptionally well in the matriculation examination by securing an A1 grade.

Her father, who works as a teacher at a Sishu Vidya Mandir school, said the family remained committed to ensuring that Debarani’s education continued despite all challenges. Her success has now brought emotional moments for her parents, who expressed immense pride in their daughter’s achievement.

Residents of the village have demanded that the State government provide financial and academic support to the talented student so she can continue her higher education without difficulties.

Debarani now dreams of joining the administrative services in future. Her journey has once again shown that disability doesn’t define a person’s capability; determination, family support, and education can overcome even the toughest obstacles.

“With the support of God, my parents, my family, everyone, and my sir and madam, I have achieved this fortune, the fortune of securing so many marks. There’s nothing like that; if someone doesn’t have eyesight, they can’t do anything. There are many good examples in society. I am very inspired by them,” the meritorious Debarani said.