Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her debut: I wasn’t nervous in front of the camera

At a recent screening of her film in Delhi, Riddhima Kapoor spoke to us about her foray into films

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently hosted a private screening for friends and family in Delhi for her debut film, Daadi Ki Shaadi . Excited to host the screening in her sasural , Riddhima told us, “I could never leave my Delhi family behind.

Mumbai mein toh sabko dikha di , Delhi mein mera sasural hai. Dikhani hi thi . I am overwhelmed, but I am also feeling very grateful. Everyone is saying, ‘ Jo bhi hai , confident toh hai , natural lag rahi hai .’ And if someone says I am a promising debutante, it feels great.”

Bharat Sahni

‘We learnt a lot about what happens behind the scenes’Riddhima also pointed out that since it was her first film, she wanted to learn as much as possible. “I also wanted to understand all the technical aspects; there’s so much that goes on behind the scenes, and those people are the real heroes.

We used to sit with them and observe them, and I think, for me, the most important takeaway is that we learnt a lot about what happens behind the scenes and how filmmaking is actually done.

We were observing actors while they performed their scenes, so the entire experience was surreal.”

Ishan Chadha

Samara Sahni

Manav Gangwani

‘I got advice from my mother all the time’Riddhima, who has always witnessed the fanfare from the sidelines, shared that now, with the limelight on her, she feels more overwhelmed and grateful than nervous.

“I got advice from my mother (Neetu Kapoor) all the time. I stayed with her in Shimla for 50 days for this film. I have no background in acting; I have only admired the craft. I had never been in front of the camera before, so while I had always watched movies, when you are suddenly thrown into something like this, you feel that you now have to prove yourself.

I used to take a lot of advice from my mother about how to enact certain scenes, and she would simply say, ‘Just be yourself and be natural,’ because sometimes you just have to be natural in front of the camera. For some reason, I wasn’t nervous in front of the camera – I went there and did my thing,” Riddhima told us.