Hong Kong – Hospital Authority Family Medicine Outpatient Services arrangements on day following Birthday of the Buddha holiday

Hospital Authority Family Medicine Outpatient Services arrangements on day following Birthday of the Buddha holiday ******************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

The Hospital Authority (HA) spokesperson today (May 23) announced that 15 Family Medicine Clinics (FMCs) will provide public holiday Family Medicine Outpatient Services on the day following the Birthday of the Buddha holiday (May 25) (see table below). Members of the public may book an appointment through the telephone appointment system, the eHealth mobile app or the “Book FMC” function in the “HA Go” mobile application.



The spokesperson reminded the public to stay vigilant about personal and environmental hygiene during the holiday to avoid spreading diseases. Members of the public who develop respiratory symptoms should wear masks and seek medical advice promptly. The spokesperson emphasises that non-emergency patients should avoid using Accident & Emergency services and instead seek treatment at FMCs, private doctors or 24-hour outpatient services at private hospitals to reduce pressure on public hospital A&Es. Members of the public can visit the Health Bureau’s Primary Care Directory www.pcdirectory.gov.hk to choose a family doctor and view related clinic service information.



Meanwhile, the spokesperson appealed to eligible members of the public, especially high-risk groups, to get vaccinated early for seasonal influenza and COVID-19 to reduce the chance of infection for themselves and their family members, as well as to reduce critical cases and deaths.

Family Medicine Outpatient Services arrangements on the day following the Birthday of the Buddha holiday (May 25)



Region FMCs Address General Enquiry Telephone Booking Hong Kong Island Aberdeen Jockey Club Family Medicine Clinic 10 Aberdeen Reservoir Road, Aberdeen 2555 0381 3543 5011 Shau Kei Wan Jockey Club Family Medicine Clinic

1/F, 8 Chai Wan Road, Shau Kei Wan 2560 0211 3157 0077 Wan Chai Violet Peel Family Medicine Clinic LG, Tang Shiu Kin Hospital Community Ambulatory Care Centre, 282 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai 3553 3116 3157 0000 Kowloon Kwun Tong Family Medicine Integrated Centre UG/F, 60 Hip Wo Street, Kwun Tong 2389 0331 3157 0687 Nam Cheong Family Medicine Clinic G/F, Treasury Building, 3 Tonkin Street West, Cheung Sha Wan 3742 3876 3543 5795 Our Lady of Maryknoll Hospital Family Medicine Clinic G/F, Out-patient Block, Our Lady of Maryknoll Hospital, 118 Shatin Pass Road, Wong Tai Sin 2354 2267 3157 0118 San Po Kong Robert Black Family Medicine Clinic 600 Prince Edward Road East, San Po Kong 2383 3311 3157 0113 Yau Ma Tei Jockey Club Family Medicine Clinic 1/F, 145 Battery Street, Yau Ma Tei 2272 2400 3157 0880 New Territories Lek Yuen Family Medicine Clinic G/F, 9 Lek Yuen Street, Sha Tin 2692 8730 3157 0972 North District Family Medicine Integrated Centre 3/F, North District Community Health Centre Building, 3 Wai Wo Street, Sheung Shui 2957 5186 3157 0965 Tai Po Jockey Club Family Medicine Clinic G/F, 37 Ting Kok Road, Tai Po 2664 2039 3157 0906 Tseung Kwan O (Po Ning Road) Family Medicine Clinic G/F, 28 Po Ning Road, Tseung Kwan O 2191 1083 3157 0660 Tsuen Wan Lady Trench Family Medicine Clinic 213 Sha Tsui Road, Tsuen Wan 2614 4789 3157 0107 Tuen Mun Family Medicine Clinic 11 Tsing Yin Street, San Hui, Tuen Mun 2452 9111 3543 0886 Yuen Long Jockey Club Family Medicine Clinic 269 Castle Peak Road, Yuen Long 2443 8511 3543 5007



Service hours: 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm