MMTC-PAMP Appoints Rachna Jindal as Chief Financial Officer

MMTC-PAMP, India’s only LBMA-accredited Gold & Silver refiner, has announced the appointment of Rachna Jindal as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), strengthening its leadership team as part of the company’s commitment to building a future-ready and high-performing organisation.

With over 25 years of extensive experience in finance, treasury, supply chain, and business transformation verticals, Rachna will lead the Finance function at MMTC-PAMP, driving financial governance, strategic planning, capital allocation and profitability. She will report to Mr Samit Guha, Managing Director & CEO, MMTC-PAMP. Furthermore, to bring operational synergies, she will also be leading the Supply Chain function at the company.

Speaking about her appointment, Mr. Samit Guha, Managing Director & CEO, MMTC-PAMP, said, “Rachna brings a wide range of experience across finance with supply chain and business transformation experience, making her an ideal and transformative leader for us. Her cross-industry experience across manufacturing, consumer businesses and multinational environments will be instrumental as we strengthen governance, enhance supply chain integration and scale our growth agenda. We are confident that her leadership will further reinforce MMTC-PAMP’s strategic plan and long-term value creation.”

Commenting on her latest appointment, Ms Rachna Jindal, Chief Financial Officer, MMTC-PAMP, said, “I am pleased to join MMTC-PAMP a leader in the Precious metal ecosystem in India. The company’s commitment to excellence, governance, transparency and innovation aligns closely with my overall professional experience. I look forward to working with the leadership team to build robust financial frameworks, drive operational efficiencies and support the company’s next phase of sustainable growth.”

Previous to her recent appointment, Ms Jindal served as CFO and Supply Chain Head, India at Yara International, leading financial governance, strengthening audit and analytics frameworks, and enhancing supply chain agility through improved tracking, tracing and anti-counterfeiting initiatives. Prior to Yara, Rachna was CFO at Farmley, a direct-to-consumer food start-up, where she gained hands-on experience in e-commerce, omni-channel distribution, Series B fundraising, treasury management and NBFC-led debt financing. As Senior Vice President, Finance and Accounts, at Jindal Poly Films Limited, a listed Indian packaging manufacturer (part of the BC Jindal Group), she led a large team in accounts and finance, gaining exposure to capital restructuring, fund raising, ESG roadmap and business acquisition projects.

Her longest stint, nearly 14 years at Pernod Ricard India, saw her gaining experience across corporate accounting, internal audit, taxation and treasury, before serving as Finance Controller for supply chain and manufacturing, overseeing large-scale operations across multiple warehouses and production units. Additionally, she had held leadership roles with organisations such as Honda and Alcatel.

Rachna is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a Commerce graduate from the University of Delhi. Outside of work, she is the State President of Haryana Finance Council, Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI), a premier National Business Chamber for Women in India.