TECNO Launches #TECNOGotYourBack, Becomes the Backbone of Chennai Super Kings as First Proof Point

The brand matures its narrative from product-led features to purpose-driven storytelling; solidifying its commitment through a strategic “Back of Helmet” partnership with Chennai Super Kings.

In an industry often focused on what’s in front of the camera, TECNO is turning the spotlight to what stands quietly behind the scenes. Today, the innovative smartphone brand announced the launch of #TECNOGotYourBack, a long-term brand platform that celebrates the resilience, support systems and everyday ‘backbones’ powering India’s progress.

To bring this narrative to life, TECNO has chosen the biggest stage in India: the cricket crease. In a purposeful branding move, the TECNO logo will feature on the back of the helmets of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) throughout the 2026 season.

This goes beyond a traditional sponsorship; it is a reflection of a core mission. TECNO’s mission is to back town dreamers and CSK is a team famously built on the backs of those who made it against the odds – from Sanju Samson in Vizhinjam and Dhoni from Ranchi to Ruturaj from Nagpur.

By backing CSK, TECNO is simply living its mission: supporting those who started small and made it exciting. When TECNO stands behind the team, it sends a clear message to 200 million Indian families: “We back dreamers like you, and we’ve got your back.”

Reflecting on how this partnership aligns with the brand’s deeper purpose, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India, shared the vision driving this collaboration:“Most brands want to be the trophy in your hand. We want to be the spine that helps you stand tall enough to reach for it. #TECNOGotYourBack isn’t just a campaign; it’s our commitment to being the ‘Backbone of Bharat.’ By placing our logo on the back of the CSK helmet, we are making a statement: we aren’t just watching the game from the sidelines – we are right there, literally backing the champions who inspire this country. We are building a brand that stands for local champions, ensuring that when they push boundaries, they know TECNO has their back.”

“At Chennai Super Kings, we have always believed that success is built on trust, resilience and the strength of the people who stand behind you. This partnership with TECNO reflects that shared philosophy. We are delighted to welcome TECNO to the Super Kings family and look forward to a meaningful association that celebrates the spirit of backing champions, both on and off the field.” said KS Viswanathan, Managing Director, Chennai Super Kings.



The partnership with CSK serves as the first proof point of this reimagined brand purpose. The “Helmet Strategy” highlights a simple human truth: every champion has a support system that often goes unseen. By claiming the back-of-the-helmet real estate, TECNO transforms a branding slot into a conversation about loyalty and reliability.

As the tournament progresses, #TECNOGotYourBack will expand beyond the pitch, focusing on the “backbones” of Indian society – the dreamers, the entrepreneurs and the everyday heroes who keep the country moving forward.