Radhika Das Releases Second Single Hara Mahadeva From His Upcoming  EP Lightfall 

India-wide Release, 18th March, 2026: Globally renowned kirtan artist and Bhakti yoga teacherRadhika Das,has released the second single

‘Hara Mahadeva’ from his upcoming EP Lightfall. It is a chant that reverberates in the deep trenches of our heart and mind evoking the divinity of Lord Shiva. Produced by Seattle based, Grammy nominated producer Ryan Hadlock, this single with Das’ enchanting vocals harmonises you with a sense of uniting with

Lord Shiva.

If the EP’s first single Sita Rama Jaya blended contemporary sonic style in time honoured chant traditions, Hara Mahadeva is bringing the listeners back to their roots. This return to essence is purely devotional and stems from simplicity. The chant has its origin in the ancient threads of spirituality and bhakti. Radhika Das is evoking Lord Shiva in his truest form of Hara, which is the annihilator of obstacles, and Mahadeva, the supreme lord through music. He is not modernising it through his interpretation but simply honouring the age old tradition.

The cover art is symbolic with Kailash parvat illuminated in the first rays of dawn with a Trishul standing in the frame. The imagery is a moving message of aspiration in daily life through spirituality, where the mountain is a spiritual pillar and the golden rays represent new beginnings.

Talking about his latest single, Radhika Das said, ‘Hara Mahadeva’ is a chant that carries both power and humility. In the Bhakti tradition, Lord Shiva is honoured as the ultimate bhakti yogi. When we chant ‘Om Namah Shivaya,’ we are aligning our hearts with that same devotion. With the Lightfall EP, my intention was to honour these timeless mantras while presenting them in a soundscape that feels alive and accessible through headphones, playlists and concerts for today’s listeners. Bringing sacred sound, traditionally from temples and gatherings into everyday life. If someone hears these chants and feels even a moment of peace or connection, then the music has served its purpose.

Radhika Das has been one of the pioneers who are shaping the global conscious music movement. His body of work has helped people to become one with spirituality. The upcoming EP Lightfall is made for these modern listeners who are in search of their inner-self through the long lived practice of mantras. It is designed to honour the spiritual heritage of chants and mantras that contain multitudes of depth beyond mere words. The latest single reflects this very intention without losing the essence of these traditions through a soulful and contemplative chant.

‘Hara Mahadeva’ is available on all the major music streaming platforms along with a video on -YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4Qx_JaHqz0

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/track/3XvqwW0CDV47sYUbN8hwfZ?si=s0O9PYj_TUqLsauGX7ErTw

Apple Music – https://music.apple.com/us/song/hara-mahadeva/1878201503