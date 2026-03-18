Mobis India Foundation Partners with IIT Madras-incubated NeoMotion to Empower 600 Wheelchair Users

Mobis India Foundationhas signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) withNeoMotion, an assistive technology company from IIT Madras, focused on enabling mobility and independence for wheelchair users,to distribute 600 NeoFly wheelchairs and NeoBolt motor-powered attachments to wheelchair users across India.

The project, titled “Accessibility & Freedom – Empowering Wheelchair Users with Mobility Assistive Devices,” is a INR 6.3 crore mobility empowerment initiative aimed at enhancing independent mobility for individuals with disabilities by providing assistive solutions that enable both indoor and outdoor movement.

Mobis India Foundation, the CSR arm of Hyundai Mobis in India, has been actively supporting community development initiatives across healthcare, education, environment, and social inclusion. Building on its commitment to accessibility and inclusive growth, the foundation partnered with NeoMotion to expand independent mobility solutions for persons with disabilities through this large-scale initiative.

Under this initiative, beneficiaries will receive NeoFly, a personalized wheelchair designed to improve posture, mobility, and accessibility with 18 customization options, enabling users to travel 3-5 times more distance with every push while easily navigating narrow spaces. It is complemented by NeoBolt, a motor-powered clip-on that converts the wheelchair into a safe, roadworthy mobility device within seconds, offering a top speed of 25 km/h and a range of up to 50 km per charge, enabling independent and affordable outdoor mobility.These products were developed at IIT Madras and are patented.

Through this partnership, 600 beneficiaries across eight states and union territories will receive the devices. The distribution will cover Tamil Nadu (120 beneficiaries), New Delhi (60), Haryana (60), Telangana (90), Andhra Pradesh (90), Madhya Pradesh (60), Maharashtra (60), and West Bengal (60).

The first phase of the project was completed on Saturday in Tamil Nadu at the Chengelpattu District Collectorate office, where Chengalpattu District Collector Tmt. S. Malathi Helen, I.A.S., was also present. During the event, 50 beneficiaries received their wheelchairs and were trained on their safe usage. These beneficiaries were assessed at multiple camps across the state, where their backgrounds were verified and their body measurements were taken to manufacture their personalized wheelchairs.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Huh Min Ho, Deputy General Manager, Mobis India Ltd., said: “At Mobis India Foundation, we believe that inclusive mobility is essential for building an equitable society. Through our partnership with NeoMotion, we are proud to support an initiative that provides 600 individuals with assistive mobility solutions designed to enhance independence and everyday accessibility. We hope this project not only improves mobility for beneficiaries across multiple states but also enables them to pursue education, employment, and social participation with greater confidence and freedom.”

Siddarth Daga, Co-founder & Chief Impact Officer, NeoMotion, added: “Mobility is fundamental to independence, dignity, and opportunity. This partnership with Mobis India Foundation marks NeoMotion’s largest mobility empowerment initiative to date, and we are deeply grateful for the opportunity to create meaningful impact at scale. Through this project, we aim to empower 600 wheelchair users with innovative mobility solutions that allow them to move freely, access education and employment opportunities, and actively participate in society. At NeoMotion, we remain committed to building technology that transforms lives and makes mobility accessible for all.”

The initiative is expected to significantly improve mobility access for wheelchair users, enabling them to travel independently, pursue livelihoods, and engage more actively with their communities.