ECO Mobility & Hospitality Limited reinforces trust-led leadership in employee transportation

ECO (India) Mobility & Hospitality Limited strengthened its commitment to responsible, people-centric mobility through a leadership engagement led by its Chief Operating Officer, Deepali DeV, in Noida. Hosted at the premises of a leading corporate partner, the session brought together over 150 women professionals, both in person and virtually, around the theme of safe daily commuting.

The interaction underscored a simple belief trust in mobility is built not just through systems, but through leadership that listens and engages directly with those who experience the service every day. By stepping onto the ground and interacting with a key user group, the session highlighted the importance of real-world perspectives in shaping more responsive mobility ecosystems.

Deepali DeV spoke about awareness, preparedness, and shared responsibility as critical to strengthening commuting confidence, reinforcing that safety is an evolving commitment anchored in both systems and human behaviour.

The session evolved into an open dialogue, with participants sharing insights and everyday experiences, reinforcing the importance of listening-led engagement in building stronger safety practices.

A focused L&D interaction followed, covering practical scenarios and key safety protocols, and reinforcing a layered approach where awareness, processes, and accountability together enable reliable commuting.

The engagement reflects ECO Mobility & Hospitality Limited’s continued focus on trust-led mobility and its commitment to strengthening responsible transportation practices. By encouraging dialogue and demonstrating on-ground leadership, the Company continues to contribute towards safer and more confident commuting experiences for professionals across India.