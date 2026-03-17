Former Geojit Fin CEO Gopinath Natarajan joins Wealthtech AI platform InvestorAi as President and Head, Markets; Company also announces other key appointments in top management

India’s first foundation AI equity recommendation platform, InvestorAi, has announced a series of senior leadership appointments across key functions as it strengthens its foundation for the next phase of growth.

The company has appointed Gopinath Natarajan as President & Head of Markets, Ajay Munni as Chief Financial Officer, Prema Deepthi Garlapati as Chief Technology Officer and Aditya Raj Mohan as Head of Platform, Product, Production and Transformation.

These critical additions to the senior leadership team accentuate InvestorAi’s commitment to accelerating its ambitious 10x organic revenue growth plans and cementing its position as a frontrunner in AI driven investment solutions.

Speaking on the appointments, Mr. Bruce Keith, CEO & Co-founder of InvestorAi, says, “As InvestorAi enters a phase of rapid growth, strengthening our leadership bench is critical. To have a stalwart like Gopi by our side along with Ajay, Prema and Aditya, we are more confident than ever in achieving the key milestones that we have been working towards. These appointments bring the depth of expertise needed to scale responsibly, balancing growth velocity with robust processes, strong controls, and efficient delivery. This ensures we continue to innovate while maintaining the operational rigor our stakeholders expect.”

Gopinath Natarajan is a seasoned leader in the capital markets and asset management industry, bringing over 25 years of rich experience in building and scaling Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and managed assets businesses. Prior to joining InvestorAi, he served as CEO – Asset Management at Geojit Financial and has held senior leadership roles at reputed financial institutions including YES Securities, IIFL and Kotak Securities.

Marking the second stint with InvestorAi, Gopinath has been appointed as President and Head of Markets. In this role he will spearhead market strategy, operations, and execution, driving the company’s growth and strengthening its market presence.

Speaking on his appointment, Gopinath Natarajan, President and Head of Markets, InvestorAi, says, “As Indian markets evolve from traditional models to tech-led ecosystems, I’m excited to be back with InvestorAi, a pioneer in Ai-first investing, with our unique Ai & ML driven tools, we are enabling investors globally to decode markets, enhance decision-making and navigate opportunities with greater clarity.”

A part of Senior leadership, Ajay Munni, who joins as the CFO of the company, will take charge of comprehensive responsibility overseeing Finance, Risk, Legal, Compliance and Administration functions. He previously served as Head of Finance at Lendingkart and brings deep experience across senior finance roles at regulated businesses.

He is joined by Prema Deepthi Garlapati who has joined from Cyara where she was responsible for building the team, delivering new products and contributing to growth in the business.

To further accelerate business growth, innovation and revenue, InvestorAi will add additional roles and functions to its Lab facility in Hyderabad. To drive platform agility and scale, Aditya Raj Mohan has been appointed as Head of the new Platform, Product, Production and Transformation team. This multi-disciplinary team will take over the existing product and production activities. Aditya comes with a platform management background and experience of multiple NBFC integrations having held senior engineering roles at Creditech and Alpha Money.